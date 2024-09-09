Local Barber Settting Out to Poll the People on the Presidential Election

FARMINGTON, CT, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michael Anthony of Michael Anthony's Hair Salon and Barber Shop is hosting his third presidential polling - which accurately predicted the results of the 2016 election between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton.Visit the shop at 15 Garden St, Farmington CT for a haircut and to get in on the action! To participate you just have to take a photo with the cardboard cutout of your choosing - Donald Trump or Kamala Harris.The barber hopes that this will bring people together, while there is so much divisiveness within the country right now, and is trying to "inspire everyone to get out and vote - be you Republican, Democrat or Independent, because it is an honor and a privilege to be able to vote for our president!"In the past, customers have LOVED participating and are looking forward to this event again.Michael Anthony has been serving the Farmington Valley area for over 49 yearsServices on a regular day include: Senior Men’s Haircuts, Men’s and Boys Haircuts,Senior Women’s Haircuts, Senior Women’s Cut and Color, Women’s Haircuts, Women’s Cut and Color, Women’s Cut and Perm, Women’s Cut and Highlight, Women’s Wash and blow dry for all ages.For more information contact Allison Pagliughi at allison@thesilentpartnermarketing.com, 860-716-9457, or a video can be found here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.