New military support package to strengthen Ukraine’s defence capabilities

Today, 9 September, the Swedish Government presented Sweden’s 17th military support package to Ukraine. The package, worth SEK 4.6 billion, meets Ukraine’s military needs and creates freedom of action for the future. It includes donations of materiel, direct procurement, material units and financial contributions.

Including support package 17, Sweden has now provided SEK 48,1 billion in military support to Ukraine since the start of Russia’s brutal war of aggression in February 2022. In 2024 alone, Sweden has provided a total of SEK 25 billion in military support to Ukraine.

Procurement for donations

With support package 17, Sweden enters a new phase of military support to Ukraine, with a greater focus on production instead of donation. Support package 17 contains three major procurements of materiel of particular priority to Ukraine. The procurements will be carried out by either the Swedish Armed Forces or the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration. The value of these procurements are worth approximately SEK 600 million.

Sweden has previously sent 50 Combat Vehicle 90s to Ukraine. These combat vehicles have proven to be very useful for Ukraine, and so a further procurement of 40 mm of ammunition for the vehicles for delivery to Ukraine is set to take place.

Support package 16 included over 200 armoured tracked personnel carriers (PBV 302). In order to give Ukrainian units greater covert operational ability, package 17 will include a procurement of camouflage equipment for these combat vehicles.

Ukrainian demand for small flying drones remains high. For this reason, the Government intends to provide additional funds to support the Ukrainian Armed Forces in this area.

Increased defence capability on land

Support package 17 also includes ground combat military equipment worth approximately SEK 500 million. Due to Russia’s attacks on civilian and military infrastructure, Ukraine has a great need for anti-aircraft missile systems. Sweden has previously donated a number of robot systems and the current package includes Robot System 70 anti-aircraft missile systems.

Ukraine has specifically requested anti-tank weapons and anti-tank mines in order to better operate against Russian mechanised units. The support package therefore includes a number of armoured shots, recoilless rifles and anti-tank mines.

The package also includes:

Protective face masks and protective equipment to enable work/operations in contaminated environments;

Grenade-launchers with ammunition, recoilless rifles with ammunition, and small-calibre ammunition;

Training equipment for Ukrainian recruits;

Transfer of soldiers’ helmets and winter equipment for the coming winter.

Increased defence capability at sea

There is still a Russian threat to Ukrainian merchant vessel traffic, and such vessels are regularly piloted via mine-cleared routes down to the Bosporus Strait. In addition, there is extensive fighting along front lines defined by rivers, where the Ukrainian Navy supports ground defence forces. The support package therefore includes transfers of marine equipment worth approximately SEK 500 million.

Ukraine’s rivers are subject to much military activity and Sweden’s Combat Boat 90 has been a welcome addition for the Ukrainian Navy. Support package 17 includes six additional Combat Boat 90s, including a marine supply solution that will support the Ukrainian Navy’s maintenance unit to create resilience for Swedish materiel. To help launch different types of boats following maintenance actions on land, two launching trailers that can handle various types of boats, including the Combat Boat 90, will also be transferred.

Materiel parts and financial donations

Materiel parts for JAS 39

At the moment, transferring JAS Gripen to Ukraine is not a viable option, as it would interfere with the prioritized introduction of F-16 fighters. However, in parallel the Swedish Government is continuing its efforts to establish conditions for a possible future support of JAS 39 Gripen fighters to Ukraine. Support package 17 does so by acquiring materiel parts for the JAS 39 Gripen worth approximately SEK 2.3 billion.

Materiel parts are JAS 39C/D parts that are being reused in the construction of new JAS 39E aircraft. By acquiring new materiel parts, a number of JAS 39C/D will be saved from being dismantled and can – if the Swedish government decides so – be considered for a possible future donation to Ukraine.

Financial donations

The support package includes approximately SEK 700 million in financial donations to funds and other multilateral initiatives during 2024. International initiatives where several nations create conditions for larger procurements have proved to be effective. In this area, there are both short-term multilateral initiatives concerning a particular item of materiel, such as ammunition initiatives, and more permanent regular funds such as the UK-led International Fund for Ukraine.