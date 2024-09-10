Valorising Oil Palm & Agri Waste Feedstock + Indonesia Sustainable Biofuels Summits: Paving the Way for a Greener Future

Valorising Oil Palm & Agri Waste Feedstocks Summit Indonesia Sustainable Biofuels Summit

JAKARTA, INDONESIA, September 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- On October 1-3, 2024, industry experts, government officials, and forward-thinking innovators will converge at Le Meridien Jakarta to witness Bpk Airlangga Hartarto, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia, deliver the Official Address at CMT’s back-to-back Valorising Oil Palm & Agri Waste Feedstock and Indonesia Sustainable Biofuels summits.Underscoring the government's commitment to a sustainable energy future , and President-elect Prabowo’s goal to implement 50% palm-based biodiesel blending by 2025, the summits are co-organised by APCASI with the Indonesian Oil Palm Estate Fund (BPDPKS) as Official Platinum Sponsor. Bpk Eddy Abdurrachman, President Director of BPDPKS will be delivering the Keynote speeches while Bpk Edi Wibowo Director of Bioenergy at the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (MEMR), will highlight the country’s roadmap to sustainable biofuels.Industry and Government CollaborationAs one of the world's top palm oil producers, Indonesia is in a unique position to lead the biofuel revolution. The summits will address critical topics like reducing waste from palm oil production, advancing biofuel technologies, and reducing carbon emissions.The agenda includes speaker Bpk Dikki Akhmar, Chairman of APCASI (PKS Entrepreneur Association of Indonesia), discussing trade opportunities in palm kernel shells and new alternatives like empty fruit branch pellets. Other presentations will focus on practical solutions for turning biomass waste into viable energy sources.Innovation and Technology at the ForefrontTechnology will play a key role in Indonesia's transition to renewable energy. Speakers Yashodhan Mankame of Praj Industries Limited will present on ethanol and compressed biogas from empty fruit bunches (EFB), while Robbi R Sukardi from PT. Raja Rafa Samudra will discuss bio-methane production from palm oil mill effluent (POME).Industry leaders will also explore zero-waste projects and the business opportunities they offer. These include perspectives from Dr. Gideon Tan Xiang Yee of FGV Holdings and Gyeongmin Roh of TSE Group.Sponsors Leading the WayKey sponsors and exhibitors, including Topsoe A/S, Treehouz Asia Sdn Bhd, and Praj Industries Limited, are pushing the boundaries of biofuel and biomass innovation. Topsoe A/S will highlight their HydroFlex™ technology, which enables the production of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) , a key solution in reducing aviation emissions.Presentation Highlights include• Innovation in processing EFB, shells, and palm fronds for animal feed - Prof. Dr. Nahrowi, IPB University• Upcycling palm oil by-products into animal feed with black soldier flies - Jeroen De Wachter, Entobel• BioBond Adhesives made from agricultural waste - Marc McConnaughey, BioBond Adhesives Inc• Bio-resin polymers from palm oil by-products - Abdul Q'yyum Mustaqem bin Jalal, Gaia Plas SDN BHD | Gaia Greentech• Processing coconut fiber, husks, and EFB into valuable erosion control products - Danny Ng, MTS Fibromat• Large-scale tocotrienol production from palm oil refining by-products - Datin Stella Ambrose, Sawit Kinabalu Group• Best practices for palm oil by-product use to reduce GHG emissions -Dr. Guido Reinhardt, Institute for Energy and Environmental Research (IFEU)• Indonesia’s biofuels mandate – Catra De Thouars (APROBI)• Ethanol and compressed bio-gas from EFB – Yashodhan Mankame (Praj Industries Limited)• Bio-CNG for transportation fuel – Dr. Ir. Irhan Febijanto (National Research and Innovation Agency)• Transforming Indonesian energy with greener fuel: A Journey of Development and Commercialization of Drop-in Biofuel in Pertamina - Isnandhi Dwi Saputra, PT Kilang Pertamina Internasional (KPI)Shaping the Future of EnergyThis 3-day summit is a platform for practical discussions and real solutions. With contributions from leading industry players and government officials, it is poised to accelerate Indonesia's move toward a greener future. Attendees will leave with valuable insights into the latest biofuel technologies, market trends, and how they can contribute to Indonesia’s sustainable energy goals.For more information or to register , please contact hafizah@cmtsp.com.sg or visit our website at https://cmtevents.com/main.aspx?ev=241028&pu=305864

