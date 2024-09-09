Dasseti ENGAGE Selected to Streamline Global RFP Responses by BC Partners

Wissem Souissi, CEO Dasseti

The private markets’ focused investment firm will automate and streamline DDQ and RFP responses in a company-wide digitization initiative

Our platform is designed to meet the complex needs of leading investment firms like BC Partners. ” — Wissem Souissi, CEO and Founder

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dasseti is pleased to announce that BC Partners, a leading international investment firm, has selected Dasseti ENGAGE to enhance its global team’s efficiency in responding to due diligence questionnaires (DDQs) and Requests for Proposals (RFPs).BC Partners is a leading investment firm, with an extensive track record in private equity, credit, and real estate. The company operates across offices in Europe and North America and its investment teams are aligned across four core sectors: TMT, Healthcare, Services & Industrials, and Consumer. Since its foundation, BC Partners has completed over 127 private equity investments in companies with a total enterprise value of over €160 billionDasseti ENGAGE is a state-of-the-art solution designed to support investor relations and RFP teams by streamlining the management and dissemination of critical information. This tool allows firms to respond to RFPs, DDQs, and RFIs more efficiently, ensuring that the most accurate and up-to-date information is always available to potential investors."We are excited to partner with Dasseti" said Paul Brown, Director, Investor Relations at BC Partners. "The ability to quickly and accurately respond to RFPs and due diligence requests is crucial in today’s investment landscape. Dasseti ENGAGE provides our team with the tools necessary to maintain a high standard of quality and consistency in our responses, enabling us to better serve our investors and stakeholders."Dasseti ENGAGE offers a suite of features including automated updates, intelligent data mapping, and robust compliance tracking. These capabilities will significantly reduce the manual workload for BC Partners’ RFP team, allowing them to focus on more strategic tasks and enhance their overall productivity."We are thrilled to welcome BC Partners to the Dasseti ENGAGE family," said Wissem Souissi, CEO of Dasseti. "Our platform is designed to meet the complex needs of leading investment firms like BC Partners. By leveraging Dasseti ENGAGE, BC Partners can streamline their RFP responses, ensure data accuracy, and provide tailored information to their clients efficiently. Our AI-driven features, such as smart response suggestions and real-time data insights, set us apart from the competition and enable our clients to stay ahead in a fast-paced industry."Dasseti was chosen for its comprehensive and user-friendly platform that seamlessly integrates with existing systems. The ability to automate routine tasks, coupled with advanced AI capabilities, ensures that BC Partners can maintain a competitive edge by responding to complex RFPs with speed and precision.The implementation of Dasseti ENGAGE will also allow BC Partners to integrate their existing software platforms, bridging any capability gaps and creating a seamless workflow. This integration is expected to drive better alignment across their global teams, ensuring that all client interactions are underpinned by reliable and consistent data.For more information about BC Partners and their investment strategies, visit https://www.bcpartners.com/ . To learn more about Dasseti ENGAGE the innovative solution for investor relations and RFP teams, visit https://www.dasseti.com/platform-dasseti-engage About Dasseti:Dasseti is a Nasdaq-backed industry-leading software vendor dedicated to supporting institutional investors, investment consultants, and investment managers throughout the entire investment lifecycle. Our platform is designed to meet the demanding requirements of data collection, analysis, exchange, reporting, and compliance.About BC PartnersBC Partners is a leading investment firm with over €40 billion in assets under management across private equity, private debt, and real estate strategies. Established in 1986, BC Partners has played an active role for over three decades in developing the European buy-out market. Today BC Partners integrated transatlantic investment teams work from offices in Europe and North America and are aligned across our four core sectors: TMT, Healthcare, Services & Industrials, and Consumer. Since its foundation, BC Partners has completed over 127 private equity investments in companies with a total enterprise value of over €160 billion and is currently investing its eleventh private equity buyout fund. For further information, visit www.bcpartners.com

