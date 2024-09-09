Forget by Cai Wanya Wins Silver in A' Home Appliances Design Award

Forget

Innovative Intelligent Kettle Design Earns International Recognition for Excellence in Home Appliance Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected award in the field of home appliance design, has announced Cai Wanya 's Forget as the Silver Award winner in the Home Appliances Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design and innovation of the Forget intelligent kettle, positioning it as a standout product in the competitive home appliance industry.The Forget kettle's award-winning design addresses the needs of modern tea enthusiasts, offering a seamless and serene tea-making experience. By incorporating advanced infrared sensor technology and a user-friendly interface, the Forget kettle aligns with the growing demand for smart, efficient, and aesthetically pleasing home appliances. This recognition underscores the importance of innovative design in enhancing the everyday lives of consumers.Cai Wanya's Forget kettle showcases a harmonious blend of oriental tea ceremony culture and cutting-edge technology. The kettle's unique design features a gesture-sensing switch, allowing users to start or stop the boiling process with a simple hand wave. The trapezoidal pot body, combined with the round handle and column support base, creates a visually striking and stable design inspired by the image of a meditating Zen practitioner. The Forget kettle's thoughtful design elements, such as the thickened handle and heightened base, enhance both functionality and safety.This prestigious award serves as a testament to Cai Wanya's dedication to pushing the boundaries of home appliance design. The recognition from the A' Design Award is expected to inspire the brand to continue its pursuit of excellence, driving further innovation in the field of intelligent and user-centric home appliances. As the Forget kettle gains international exposure, it has the potential to set new standards for the industry and influence future design trends.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Forget kettle by Cai Wanya at:About Cai WanyaCai Wanya is a talented designer from China who has garnered attention for her innovative and culturally inspired home appliance designs. With a focus on creating products that seamlessly blend tradition and modernity, Cai Wanya's work showcases a deep understanding of user needs and a commitment to pushing the boundaries of design.About Edenus Art Co.,LtdAs a brand focusing on good tea lifestyle, Edenus is a master that interprets the Oriental aesthetics through Chinese literati ware, Edenus promotes the lifestyle of Chinese literati, with its products pursuing the aesthetics of Song dynasty in design. With the skills passed by generations of numerous artists and craftsmen, Edenus is dedicated to seeking the balance between art and life. With craftsmanship, Edenus creates four main products, namely tea sets, tea , artworks and gifts. Integrating research and development as well as sales, the business model guarantees the quality and the vitality of brand. By communication with clients via shops and the online stores, the spirit of Edenus brand is explicitly expressed, that is to concentrate on both life and art at all times.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to notable designs that demonstrate a high level of excellence and innovation in the Home Appliances Design category. Recipients of this award are selected through a rigorous blind peer-review process, where a panel of expert judges evaluates entries based on pre-established criteria such as innovation in functionality, uniqueness of design, user-friendly interface, aesthetic appeal, ergonomic efficiency, energy efficiency, use of sustainable materials, durability and longevity, integration with smart technology, compactness and space efficiency, ease of maintenance, safety features, affordability and value, adaptability to different environments, inclusion of advanced features, noise reduction techniques, ease of installation, cultural relevance, inclusive design, and environmental impact reduction. The Silver A' Design Award celebrates designs that make a significant contribution to advancing the home appliance industry and improving everyday life.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting exceptional design across various industries since 2008. Now in its 16th year, the A' Design Award welcomes entries from talented designers, innovative agencies, forward-thinking companies, and influential brands worldwide. The competition is driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design, aiming to create a better world by motivating designers and brands to develop superior products and projects that positively impact the global community. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer-review by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics. By showcasing and celebrating remarkable achievements in design, the A' Design Award inspires a global appreciation for the principles of good design, driving forward a cycle of inspiration and advancement.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

