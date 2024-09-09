Vividminds Technologies (Quixy) Gets CMMI Maturity Level 3

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vividminds Technologies ( Quixy ) is thrilled to announce that its Software Product Development and Support division has been appraised at CMMI Maturity Level 3, marking a significant achievement in its commitment to delivering high-quality solutions with a relentless focus on process improvement and organizational growth.Elevating Industry StandardsThe Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) is a globally recognized framework that evaluates the maturity of an organization’s processes and their impact on performance. Vividminds Technologies (Quixy) Software Product Development and Support division attainment of Maturity Level 3 signifies that the company has successfully implemented standardized, well-documented processes tailored to meet the diverse needs of its projects. This appraisal underscores the team’s dedication to excellence, consistency, and continuous enhancement in every aspect of its operations.What This Means for Vividminds Technologies (Quixy)’s Customers- Unmatched Consistency and Quality: The Software Product Development and Support division CMMI Maturity Level 3 rating confirms its ability to maintain rigorous quality standards across all projects, ensuring that customers receive solutions that meet and exceed industry benchmarks.- Continuous Improvement and Innovation: The rating reflects our commitment to leveraging organizational knowledge and assets for ongoing process refinement, leading to innovative solutions that drive customer success.- Focused on Delivering Results: With a strong emphasis on both project-specific and organizational performance objectives, Vividminds Technologies (Quixy) is positioned to deliver superior results that align with its customers’ business goals.- A Partner You Can Trust: This milestone reaffirms Vividminds Technologies’ (Quixy) dedication to building long-term partnerships grounded in trust, reliability, and a shared pursuit of excellence.A Statement from Vividminds Technologies (Quixy) Leadership:“We are immensely proud to announce that our Software Product Development and Support division has achieved the CMMI Maturity Level 3 rating,” said Gautam Nimmagadda, CEO Quixy. “This appraisal is a testament to our team’s hard work and our unwavering commitment to quality and continuous improvement. It not only validates our processes but also strengthens our resolve to deliver even greater value to our customers.”About CMMI Maturity AppraisalCMMI (Capability Maturity Model Integration) is a framework that helps organizations improve their processes and performance. It assesses the maturity of an organization’s processes, with higher maturity levels indicating more reliable, efficient, and standardized processes. This leads to better project outcomes, enhanced quality, and continuous improvement.About Vividminds Technologies (Quixy)Vividminds Technologies (Quixy) is a leading provider of advance low-code no-code rapid application development (RAD) platform. With Quixy, businesses can quickly and easily create custom applications without extensive coding knowledge. The platform offers a user-friendly interface and pre-built components, enabling teams to build powerful solutions that streamline processes, improve efficiency, and drive innovation. Quixy’s intuitive drag-and-drop functionality and effortless management capabilities make it a popular choice for organizations looking to accelerate their digital transformation.Connect with Vividminds Technologies (Quixy)Follow @quixyofficial on TwitterConnect with Quixy on LinkedIn For press inquiries, write to us at pr@quixy.comFor everything else, contact us at https://quixy.com/contact

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.