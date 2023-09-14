Quixy Earns Triple Recognition: Receives Gartner Hype Cycle Awards for 2023
EINPresswire.com/ -- Hyderabad, India, 12th September, 2023- Quixy, a leading no-code/low-code platform, is proud to announce its recent three recognitions in the Gartner Hype Cycle reports for 2023. The company has been named in the categories of Software Engineering, Workforce Transformation, and Digital Workplace Applications. These mentions reflect Quixy’s continuous commitment to innovation and excellence in the technology industry.
Gartner Hype Cycle for Software Engineering
The Gartner Hype Cycle for Software Engineering is a dynamic landscape that tracks crucial approaches and technologies in software engineering. It aids software engineering leaders in delivering business value faster, bridging gaps in their practices, and equipping their teams with improved tools. As technologies like AI-augmented software engineering and platform engineering gain traction, software engineering is evolving rapidly, enabling organizations to move from ideation to value creation.
Gartner Hype Cycle for Workforce Transformation
The Gartner Hype Cycle for Workforce Transformation is instrumental in identifying innovations that optimize and transform workforce capabilities. It discerns the difference between hype and reality, helping CHROs make informed decisions to address talent priorities, contribute to workforce planning and strategy development, and collaborate with HR business partners to create sustainable talent transformation strategies. The innovations highlighted in this Hype Cycle provide valuable insights into the talent and business impacts of workforce transformation tools and strategies, fostering greater efficiency, productivity, and competitive differentiation in the talent market.
Gartner Hype Cycle for Digital Workplace Applications
Gartner’s 2023 Hype Cycle for Digital Workplace Applications sheds light on the forces driving digital dexterity within the workforce. This cycle emphasizes the importance of organizations’ commitment to enhancing the digital employee experience, utilizing technology to empower, connect, and augment workers while boosting employee engagement.
“Receiving recognition in three distinct categories of the Gartner Hype Cycle Awards is a testament to Quixy’s commitment to innovation and excellence,” said Vivek Goel, VP of Marketing at Quixy. “We are dedicated to helping businesses, educational institutions, and organizations worldwide harness the power of no-code and low-code solutions to stay agile, competitive, and digitally savvy.”
The report is available for Gartner members or purchase here:
Software Engineering: https://www.gartner.com/doc/4590099
Workforce Transformation: https://www.gartner.com/doc/reprints?id=1-2ENXNPZ5&ct=230808&st=sb
Digital Workplace Applications: https://www.gartner.com/en/documents/4592699
About Quixy
Quixy is a leading no-code and low-code application development platform that empowers business users with no coding skills to automate workflows and processes and create enterprise-grade applications with agility. With its easy-to-use drag-and-drop interface and a host of pre-built templates and connectors, Quixy enables organizations to build scalable, secure, and customizable applications that seamlessly integrate with existing systems. Learn more at www.quixy.com.
About Gartner
Gartner, Inc, officially known as Gartner, is a Stamford, Connecticut-based technology research and consulting company. The company’s products and services include research, executive programs, consulting, and conferences. Gartner’s Hype Cycle is a graphical depiction of a common pattern that arises with each new technology or other innovation. Each year, Gartner creates more than 90 Hype Cycles in various domains as a way for clients to track technology maturity and future potential.
