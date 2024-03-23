Quixy Retains the Great Place to Work Certification
EINPresswire.com/ -- Quixy, a leading no-code low-code workflow automation platform, has recently announced that it has been awarded the Great Place to Work certification for the second time. More than 3/4th of Quixy’s workforce has shared that Quixy is a great place to work, which is significantly higher than the average among tech companies.
A Great Workplace is defined by four qualities: Employees trust the people they work for, take genuine pride in their work, enjoy collaborating with their colleagues, and experience a consistent workplace atmosphere, irrespective of their role, identity, or position. Companies that meet the GPTW certification are far more successful at retaining, recruiting, and engaging employees than at the average workplace, with 93% of employees expressing eagerness to come to work.
Quixy is within touching distance of India’s Top 100 Great Mid-Size Workplaces benchmark, an impressive score of 88. Quixy’s results include the following highlights:
- 90% of the employees feel that Management is approachable and easy to talk with.
- 92% of the employees feel that Management is honest and ethical in its business practices.
- 86% of the employees rate management as involving people in decisions that affect their jobs or work environment.
- 87% of the employees feel this is a psychologically and emotionally healthy workplace.
Quixy is committed to providing its employees with a positive and fulfilling work environment and its customers with innovative solutions that drive growth and success.
“At Quixy, we firmly believe that the well-being of our team goes a long way in building this organization. Achieving this certification for the second time is a reflection of the incredible people who make up the Quixy team. It speaks about our commitment to creating a workplace where every voice is heard, every idea is valued, and every individual is supported. Together, we’ll keep pushing boundaries, embracing challenges, and build a future where every team member finds their value.”
GAUTAM NIMMAGADDA, CEO & FOUNDER OF QUIXY.
“I feel incredibly grateful to be part of the amazing Quixy team, where everyone’s voice matters and is encouraged. Here, we’re committed to empower both personal and professional growth and offer endless chances to learn. It’s this dedication to our team’s success that truly sets Quixy apart, and I’m proud to be a part of it.”
AVANTHI AMARA, CUSTOMER SUCCESS MANAGER, QUIXY
The Great Place to Work certification comes from employee feedback and an in-depth analysis of the company’s policies, practices, and culture. Quixy scored high in areas such as trust in leadership, feeling valued, and overall employee satisfaction.
Connect with Quixy
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/quixyofficial
Connect with us on Linkedin https://www.linkedin.com/company/quixyofficial/
For press inquiries, write to us at pr@quixy.com
For everything else, contact us at https://quixy.com/contact
What is a Great Place to Work?
Great Place to Work is a global expert authority on workplace culture, providing deep insights and expert guidance to organizations worldwide since 1992. The Institute’s employee survey platform empowers leaders with real-time reporting, feedback & insights they need to make strategic people decisions. They have surveyed over 100 million employees worldwide and use this data to define what makes a great workplace: trust.
In India, Great Place to Work partners with over 1100 organizations across 22 industries annually, helping them to build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures™ that deliver sustained business results. The Institute’s research shows great workplaces are characterized by great leadership, consistent employee experience, and sustainable financial performance. These organizations can deliver a consistent experience to all their employees regardless of their role, gender, tenure, or level.
Hundreds of CEOs and CXOs from India Inc. are part of GPTW, the Great Place to Work community, committed to making India a great place to work for all.
To learn more, visit https://www.greatplacetowork.in/
About Quixy
Quixy’s no-code platform allows businesses of all sizes to easily create, automate, and streamline their processes without coding expertise. This innovative solution has helped businesses across industries save time and money while increasing efficiency and productivity. With Quixy, businesses can focus on what they do best while the platform handles the rest.
For further details about Quixy’s results or to learn more about the company, please contact the appropriate representative or department for more information. They can provide additional information or answer any questions you may have.
Mohammed Farhan
A Great Workplace is defined by four qualities: Employees trust the people they work for, take genuine pride in their work, enjoy collaborating with their colleagues, and experience a consistent workplace atmosphere, irrespective of their role, identity, or position. Companies that meet the GPTW certification are far more successful at retaining, recruiting, and engaging employees than at the average workplace, with 93% of employees expressing eagerness to come to work.
Quixy is within touching distance of India’s Top 100 Great Mid-Size Workplaces benchmark, an impressive score of 88. Quixy’s results include the following highlights:
- 90% of the employees feel that Management is approachable and easy to talk with.
- 92% of the employees feel that Management is honest and ethical in its business practices.
- 86% of the employees rate management as involving people in decisions that affect their jobs or work environment.
- 87% of the employees feel this is a psychologically and emotionally healthy workplace.
Quixy is committed to providing its employees with a positive and fulfilling work environment and its customers with innovative solutions that drive growth and success.
“At Quixy, we firmly believe that the well-being of our team goes a long way in building this organization. Achieving this certification for the second time is a reflection of the incredible people who make up the Quixy team. It speaks about our commitment to creating a workplace where every voice is heard, every idea is valued, and every individual is supported. Together, we’ll keep pushing boundaries, embracing challenges, and build a future where every team member finds their value.”
GAUTAM NIMMAGADDA, CEO & FOUNDER OF QUIXY.
“I feel incredibly grateful to be part of the amazing Quixy team, where everyone’s voice matters and is encouraged. Here, we’re committed to empower both personal and professional growth and offer endless chances to learn. It’s this dedication to our team’s success that truly sets Quixy apart, and I’m proud to be a part of it.”
AVANTHI AMARA, CUSTOMER SUCCESS MANAGER, QUIXY
The Great Place to Work certification comes from employee feedback and an in-depth analysis of the company’s policies, practices, and culture. Quixy scored high in areas such as trust in leadership, feeling valued, and overall employee satisfaction.
Connect with Quixy
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/quixyofficial
Connect with us on Linkedin https://www.linkedin.com/company/quixyofficial/
For press inquiries, write to us at pr@quixy.com
For everything else, contact us at https://quixy.com/contact
What is a Great Place to Work?
Great Place to Work is a global expert authority on workplace culture, providing deep insights and expert guidance to organizations worldwide since 1992. The Institute’s employee survey platform empowers leaders with real-time reporting, feedback & insights they need to make strategic people decisions. They have surveyed over 100 million employees worldwide and use this data to define what makes a great workplace: trust.
In India, Great Place to Work partners with over 1100 organizations across 22 industries annually, helping them to build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures™ that deliver sustained business results. The Institute’s research shows great workplaces are characterized by great leadership, consistent employee experience, and sustainable financial performance. These organizations can deliver a consistent experience to all their employees regardless of their role, gender, tenure, or level.
Hundreds of CEOs and CXOs from India Inc. are part of GPTW, the Great Place to Work community, committed to making India a great place to work for all.
To learn more, visit https://www.greatplacetowork.in/
About Quixy
Quixy’s no-code platform allows businesses of all sizes to easily create, automate, and streamline their processes without coding expertise. This innovative solution has helped businesses across industries save time and money while increasing efficiency and productivity. With Quixy, businesses can focus on what they do best while the platform handles the rest.
For further details about Quixy’s results or to learn more about the company, please contact the appropriate representative or department for more information. They can provide additional information or answer any questions you may have.
Mohammed Farhan
Quixy
email us here