Qbic Sets the Stage for Hybrid Work with Dual Product Launch

Qbic Technology debuts two new products aimed at elevating the workplace experience: TD-1070 Lite and BXP-350 Digital Signage Player.

NEW TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Qbic Technology, a leading innovator in space management and digital signage solutions, is proud to announce two new products aimed at elevating the workplace experience: the TD-1070 Lite Space Management & Digital Signage Panel and the BXP-350 Premium 8K Digital Signage Player.

These new offerings represent Qbic’s commitment to providing versatile, high-performance solutions that meet the evolving needs of modern workplaces and communication environments.

TD-1070 Lite Space Management & Digital Signage Panel

For users new to or considering room booking, the TD-1070 Lite offers an attractive entry point with its affordable price and streamlined features, delivering all the core functionality needed for efficient room management in a simpler package than premium models. As the streamlined counterpart to Qbic’s premium TD-1070, TD-1070 Lite features a 10.1-inch Full HD display that delivers clear and vibrant visuals, making it an ideal tool for managing meeting rooms and displaying crucial information in offices, educational institutions, healthcare facilities, hotels, and retail environments.

"The TD-1070 Lite represents our commitment to providing scalable and advanced solutions that address the evolving needs of hybrid workplaces,” said Primo Shao, CEO of Qbic Technology. “Its versatility and future-proof features make it an essential tool for organizations looking to optimize their space management strategies."

TD-1070 Lite features customizable LED indicators, offering intuitive visual cues about room statuses, PoE+ for simplified installation, and energy-saving functions like ambient light and proximity sensors, aligning with sustainability goals. Powered with the latest Android 12, the TD-1070 Lite is also equipped with NFC/RFID technology, which is compatible with Apple Wallet for secure and convenient access.

BXP-350 Premium 8K Digital Signage Player

Complimenting the TD-1070 Lite, the BXP-350 is a visual powerhouse, delivering a stunning 8K resolution at 60 frames per second. Designed to elevate visual communication, this premium device supports dual screens boasting crystal-clear, captivating visuals that engage audiences across various environments, including retail, education, corporate settings, and transportation hubs.

"The BXP-350 redefines visual communication for the hybrid era," Shao said. "By seamlessly bridging in-person and remote collaborations with cutting-edge display technology, we're not just meeting current needs—we're shaping the future of workplace interaction across industries."

The BXP-350 offers dual HDMI outputs, HDMIC-IN for versatile presentation functionality, and runs on Android 12 OS with enhanced security. With Wi-Fi 6 and 4G LTE connectivity, along with AI-ready capabilities, the BXP-350 is ideal for creating dynamic, secure, and reliable digital signage solutions.

Empowering Modern Workspaces

Together, TD-1070 Lite and BXP-350 are Qbic’s latest additions to its comprehensive suite of solutions for modern workspaces, combining powerful digital signage capabilities with intuitive space management tools. Qbic Technology continues to lead the way in developing innovative products that enhance productivity, communication, and sustainability in today’s dynamic environments.

About Qbic Technology

Qbic Technology (6825.TW) is a pioneering force in space management solutions, enhancing connectivity, productivity, and collaboration in modern environments with smarter and eco-friendly technologies. Our commitment to excellence drives us to deliver smart devices and solutions that transform clients' visions into reality. Exemplifying dedication to quality and innovation, Qbic is recognized with multiple iF Design Awards, including the 2024 award, as well as the 2023 Excellence in Customer Service Award and Fortress Cyber Security Award by the Business Intelligence Group. Learn more at www.qbictechnology.com/

