Qbic Launches Its Industrial Series to Accelerate Scalable Industrial Innovation

NEW TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN, January 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Qbic Technology today announced the launch of its Industrial Series, a unified platform designed to redefine how modern industrial solutions are developed, deployed, and scaled. As manufacturers face increasing system complexity, fragmented hardware ecosystems, and accelerating demands for adaptable automation, Qbic’s Industrial Series provides a foundational architecture built for the next era of industrial intelligence.

The platform integrates Qbic’s compute, control, and HMI technologies into a cohesive architecture that supports the full lifecycle of industrial product development, from early prototyping to large-scale deployment. This unified structure enables partners to move beyond fragmented development and instead build long-term product roadmaps with consistency, reliability, and architectural clarity.

A Platform That Unifies Industrial Development

The Industrial Series brings together four core pillars essential to modern industrial systems:

● Deterministic Control: High-precision, real-time response via the RT-0360 for automated environments.

● Modular AI Engine: Scalable building blocks via the QOM Series and QCB-1000 carrier board for vision and compute-intensive applications.

● Integrated Infrastructure: Production-ready SBCs categorized by specialized compute needs:

o NXP Series (SBC-0400N, SBC-08510N, SBC-1070N): The industrial backbone for long-lifecycle stability in essential control, building automation, etc.

o MediaTek Series (SBC-1070M): High-performance edge compute for graphics-intensive and AI-driven applications.

● Precision HMI: Sanitizable, high-brightness interaction via the Luminen Series for regulated workflows.

Together, this architecture supports the complete lifecycle of industrial innovation—from concept and validation to deployment and multi-year evolution.

“The future of industrial innovation depends on unified systems, not disconnected devices,” said Vincent Chen, Vice President of Product Development at Qbic Technology. “The Industrial Series represents our belief that long-term scalability, architectural consistency, and dependable design are the core pillars of next-generation industrial intelligence.”

Engineering the Foundation for the Next Industrial Era

Built with long-lifecycle components and validated through Qbic’s EVT/DVT/PVT process, the Industrial Series is designed to support 24/7 operation in mission-critical environments. Whether deployed in cleanrooms, high-sanitation zones, high-load equipment, or temperature-variable settings, the platform delivers stable, predictable performance that industrial partners can rely on for years.

The Luminen Series for Industrial Applications extends this reliability to the user layer with antimicrobial Corning® Gorilla® Glass, high-brightness industrial displays, and fully sanitizable enclosures—essential for regulated environments and precision-driven workflows.

Powering the Intelligence Layer of Modern Industry

With flexible software support for Android, Linux, Yocto, Debian, etc., alongside Qbic’s Fortify+ security framework, the Industrial Series provides the intelligence, security, and adaptability required for future-ready industrial systems. As an Independent Design House partner for MediaTek and NXP, Qbic enables companies to adopt next-generation silicon earlier and build solutions with a long operational horizon.

