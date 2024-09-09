Audit Advisory for Tuesday, September 10, 2024
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, September 10, 2024.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Adams
|Oliver Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Liberty Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Winchester Union Cemetery
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Allen
|Monroe Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Athens
|Athens Metropolitan Housing Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Auglaize
|Noble Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Belmont
|Mead Township Park District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Butler
|Butler County Finance Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Madison Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Champaign
|St. Paris Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|East Fork of Buck Creek Conservancy District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Champaign County Agricultural Society
12/1/2021 TO 11/30/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Village of Mutual
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Columbiana
|Columbiana Park District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Cuyahoga
|City of Brook Park
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Northwest School of the Arts
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Olmsted Township
Alternative Compliance Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Compliance Examination
|City of Beachwood
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Rocky River Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Darke
|Neave Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Franklin Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Village of Gettysburg
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Delaware
|Powell Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Erie
|Erie County Port Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Erie County General Health District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Fairfield
|Fairfield County Regional Planning Commission
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Lancaster Port Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Franklin
|City of Bexley
Special Audit
2/1/2016 TO 7/31/2021
|Special Audit
|FFR
|Canal Winchester Joint Recreation District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Geauga
|City of Chardon
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Greene
|Xenia Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Sugarcreek Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Hamilton
|City of Sharonville
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Community Improvement Corporation of Sharonville
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|Port of Greater Cincinnati Development Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Hardin
|Ada Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Village of Dunkirk
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Harrison
|Nottingham Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Henry
|City of Napoleon
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Highland
|Village of Highland
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Highland Metropolitan Housing Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Huron
|Huron County Family and Children First Council
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Huron County Landfill
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Huron County Airport Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|IPA
|Huron County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Jefferson
|Short Creek Joint Fire District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Village of Yorkville
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Knox
|Knox County District Board of Health
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lawrence
|Lawrence County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lawrence County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lawrence County Schools Council of Governments
10/1/2022 TO 9/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Licking
|South Licking Watershed Conservancy District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Logan
|Indian Joint Fire District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Logan County Metropolitan Housing Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Village of Zanesfield
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Lucas
|Village of Harbor View
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Monclova-Maumee-Toledo Joint Economic Development Zone
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Sylvania Area Joint Recreation District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Mahoning
|Canfield Community Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Marion
|Marion County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Miami
|Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Staunton Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Montgomery
|Montgomery County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Muskingum
|South East Area Transit
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Perry
|Reading Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Portage
|Portage Park District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Portage Area Regional Transportation Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Portage County Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission agreed-upon procedures
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Sandusky
|Sandusky County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Shelby
|Cynthian Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Stark
|Stark County Port Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Trumbull
|Farmington Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Union
|Richwood-North Union Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Marysville Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Union County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Union County Regional Airport Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|Allen Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Warren
|Mental Health Recovery Board Serving Warren & Clinton Counties
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Williams
|Williams County District Board of Health
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Wood
|Wood County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Grand Rapids Area Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
