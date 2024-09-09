Audit Advisory for Tuesday, September 10, 2024

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, September 10, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Adams Oliver Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Liberty Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Winchester Union Cemetery

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Allen Monroe Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Athens Athens Metropolitan Housing Authority

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Auglaize Noble Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Belmont Mead Township Park District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Butler Butler County Finance Authority

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Madison Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Champaign St. Paris Public Library

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

East Fork of Buck Creek Conservancy District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Champaign County Agricultural Society

12/1/2021 TO 11/30/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Village of Mutual

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Columbiana Columbiana Park District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Cuyahoga City of Brook Park

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Northwest School of the Arts

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Olmsted Township

Alternative Compliance Examination

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Compliance Examination City of Beachwood

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Rocky River Public Library

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Darke Neave Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Franklin Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Village of Gettysburg

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Delaware Powell Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Erie Erie County Port Authority

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Erie County General Health District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Fairfield Fairfield County Regional Planning Commission

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Lancaster Port Authority

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Franklin City of Bexley

Special Audit

2/1/2016 TO 7/31/2021 Special Audit FFR

Canal Winchester Joint Recreation District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Geauga City of Chardon

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Greene Xenia Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Sugarcreek Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Hamilton City of Sharonville

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Community Improvement Corporation of Sharonville

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Audited as Part of Primary Government Port of Greater Cincinnati Development Authority

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Hardin Ada Public Library

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Village of Dunkirk

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Harrison Nottingham Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Henry City of Napoleon

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Highland Village of Highland

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Highland Metropolitan Housing Authority

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Huron Huron County Family and Children First Council

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Huron County Landfill

Financial Assurance Certification

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Huron County Airport Authority

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA

Huron County

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Jefferson Short Creek Joint Fire District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Village of Yorkville

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Knox Knox County District Board of Health

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Lawrence Lawrence County Land Reutilization Corporation

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Lawrence County Transportation Improvement District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Lawrence County Schools Council of Governments

10/1/2022 TO 9/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Licking South Licking Watershed Conservancy District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Logan Indian Joint Fire District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Logan County Metropolitan Housing Authority

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Village of Zanesfield

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Lucas Village of Harbor View

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Monclova-Maumee-Toledo Joint Economic Development Zone

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Sylvania Area Joint Recreation District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Mahoning Canfield Community Joint Economic Development District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Marion Marion County

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Miami Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Staunton Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Montgomery Montgomery County Transportation Improvement District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Muskingum South East Area Transit

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Perry Reading Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Portage Portage Park District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Portage Area Regional Transportation Authority

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Portage County Metropolitan Housing Authority

Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission agreed-upon procedures

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Sandusky Sandusky County Land Reutilization Corporation

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Shelby Cynthian Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Stark Stark County Port Authority

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Trumbull Farmington Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Union Richwood-North Union Public Library

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Marysville Public Library

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Union County

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Union County Regional Airport Authority

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Audited as Part of Primary Government Allen Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Warren Mental Health Recovery Board Serving Warren & Clinton Counties

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Williams Williams County District Board of Health

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Wood Wood County

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Grand Rapids Area Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit

