Audit Advisory for Tuesday, September 10, 2024

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, September 10, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Adams Oliver Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Liberty Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Winchester Union Cemetery
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Allen Monroe Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Athens Athens Metropolitan Housing Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Auglaize Noble Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Belmont Mead Township Park District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Butler Butler County Finance Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Madison Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Champaign St. Paris Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
East Fork of Buck Creek Conservancy District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Champaign County Agricultural Society
12/1/2021 TO 11/30/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Village of Mutual
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Columbiana Columbiana Park District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Cuyahoga City of Brook Park
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Northwest School of the Arts
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Olmsted Township
Alternative Compliance Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Compliance Examination
City of Beachwood
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Rocky River Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Darke Neave Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Franklin Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Village of Gettysburg
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Delaware Powell Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Erie Erie County Port Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Erie County General Health District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Fairfield Fairfield County Regional Planning Commission
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Lancaster Port Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Franklin City of Bexley
Special Audit
2/1/2016 TO 7/31/2021		 Special Audit FFR
Canal Winchester Joint Recreation District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Geauga City of Chardon
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Greene Xenia Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Sugarcreek Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Hamilton City of Sharonville
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Community Improvement Corporation of Sharonville
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Audited as Part of Primary Government
Port of Greater Cincinnati Development Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Hardin Ada Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Village of Dunkirk
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Harrison Nottingham Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Henry City of Napoleon
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Highland Village of Highland
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Highland Metropolitan Housing Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Huron Huron County Family and Children First Council
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Huron County Landfill
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Huron County Airport Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA
Huron County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Jefferson Short Creek Joint Fire District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Village of Yorkville
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Knox Knox County District Board of Health
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Lawrence Lawrence County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Lawrence County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Lawrence County Schools Council of Governments
10/1/2022 TO 9/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Licking South Licking Watershed Conservancy District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Logan Indian Joint Fire District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Logan County Metropolitan Housing Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Village of Zanesfield
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Lucas Village of Harbor View
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Monclova-Maumee-Toledo Joint Economic Development Zone
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Sylvania Area Joint Recreation District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Mahoning Canfield Community Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Marion Marion County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Miami Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Staunton Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Montgomery Montgomery County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Muskingum South East Area Transit
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Perry Reading Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Portage Portage Park District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Portage Area Regional Transportation Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Portage County Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission agreed-upon procedures
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Sandusky Sandusky County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Shelby Cynthian Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Stark Stark County Port Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Trumbull Farmington Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Union Richwood-North Union Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Marysville Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Union County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Union County Regional Airport Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Audited as Part of Primary Government
Allen Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Warren Mental Health Recovery Board Serving Warren & Clinton Counties
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Williams Williams County District Board of Health
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Wood Wood County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Grand Rapids Area Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit

