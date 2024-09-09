Submit Release
News Search

There were 153 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 298,232 in the last 365 days.

California secures federal assistance to support response to Boyles Fire

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that California has secured a Fire Management Assistance Grant (FMAG) from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to help ensure the availability of vital resources to suppress the Boyles Fire in Lake County.

The fast-moving Boyles Fire ignited earlier today in Clearlake, threatening thousands of homes and forcing the evacuation of residents.

The Governor yesterday proclaimed a state of emergency in San Bernardino County and announced the FMAG secured to support the ongoing response to the Line Fire.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

California secures federal assistance to support response to Boyles Fire

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more