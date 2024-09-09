California secures federal assistance to support response to Boyles Fire
SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that California has secured a Fire Management Assistance Grant (FMAG) from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to help ensure the availability of vital resources to suppress the Boyles Fire in Lake County.
The fast-moving Boyles Fire ignited earlier today in Clearlake, threatening thousands of homes and forcing the evacuation of residents.
The Governor yesterday proclaimed a state of emergency in San Bernardino County and announced the FMAG secured to support the ongoing response to the Line Fire.
