Failure of California Reparations Bills Called “Predictable” by Candidate for Governor Sharifah Hardie

Sharifah Hardie for California Governor 2026

Sharifah Hardie responds to the failure of California’s reparations bills, citing legislative inaction and vowing continued advocacy for reparative justice.

As California Governor, I will ensure that these voices are not ignored and that real progress is made in the fight for reparations.” — Sharifah Hardie for CA Governor

Sharifah Hardie, a leading candidate in the upcoming California gubernatorial race, expressed her lack of surprise at the failure of two key reparations bills to pass the California legislature just hours before the deadline. The bills aimed at addressing the historical injustices faced by Black Californians, Senate Bill 1403 and Senate Bill 1331, failed to secure enough support to move forward.Senate Bill 1403 proposed the creation of the California American Freedmen Affairs Agency, which would have been responsible for implementing reparations and determining eligibility. Senate Bill 1331 sought to establish the Fund for Reparations and Reparative Justice, which would have provided the financial structure to fund various reparative programs. The California Reparations Task Force, after two years of comprehensive public hearings and expert consultations, published a 1,000-page report last summer detailing over 100 recommendations to address the long-lasting effects of slavery on Black Americans.Despite the extensive work and recommendations of the Task Force, neither bill included cash payments, a key demand for many in the reparations movement. In a last-minute turn of events, Republican Assemblymember Bill Essayli (R-Corona), a known opponent of cash payments for reparations, moved to put one of the bills to a vote. However, no other assembly member seconded his motion, effectively ending the bill's chances for the year.Sharifah Hardie remarked, "While the failure of these bills is disappointing, it is not surprising. This is yet another example of how crucial issues affecting Black Californians continue to be sidelined, even after thorough research and clear recommendations from experts. The fight for reparative justice is far from over, and as Governor, I will ensure that these voices are not ignored and that real progress is made."Hardie has long been a proponent of economic and social justice, particularly for the Black community in California. She continues to advocate for meaningful policy changes and solutions that address the inequities rooted in the state's history of slavery and systemic racism. The collapse of these bills highlights the need for stronger leadership to bring about transformative change.To support Sharifah Hardie for CA Governor 2026, for more information on Sharifah Hardie's platform or to schedule an interview, please visit https://www.SharifahHardieForGovernor.com or call (562) 822-0965.

