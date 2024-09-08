MPD Searching for Escaped Prisoner

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the search for an escaped prisoner.

On Sunday, September 8, 2024 at approximately 12:31 am, MPD officers transported an arrestee to a local hospital for treatment. Upon arrival, the arrestee was able to escape from officers and flee on foot. He was last seen in the 1300 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast.

27-year-old Derrick Ross-Simms, of Southeast, D.C., was previously arrested and charged with Carrying a Pistol Without a License and Possession of a Controlled Substance. Ross-Simms is wanted on a DC Superior Court arrest warrant for Escape.

The suspect can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24138467

###