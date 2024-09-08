MPD Arrests a Suspect in a Lewd, Indecent, or Obscene Acts Offense

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in an indecent exposure offense that occurred in Northeast.

On Saturday, September 7, 2024 at approximately 11:45 a.m., the suspect was in the 1300 block of Florida Avenue, Northeast. The suspect exposed himself to victims who were walking by. The suspect then fled the scene. Moments later, the suspect was observed by officers in the 1100 block of Staples Street, Northeast, where he was stopped.

The suspect, identified as 32-year-old Thomas Von Williams Jr. of a No Fixed Address, was arrested and charged with Lewd, Indecent, Or Obscene Acts.

CCN: 24138073

