MPD Seeking Suspect in Northeast Attempted Armed Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for community’s help in identifying a suspect who attempted to rob an establishment in Northeast, DC.

On Friday, September 6, 2024, at approximately 5:00 p.m., the suspect approached the victim inside of an establishment in the 1100 block of H Street, Northeast. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded everything in the register. The victim did not comply and the suspect fled the location.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24137720

###