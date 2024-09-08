Charleston Music Competition Announces 2024 Summer Music Competition Finalists
Shining with their extraordinary talent and love for music, the finalists of the 2024 Summer Music Competition bring together a global community of musicians.CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The finalists of the 2024 Summer Music Competition have been selected! The Charleston International Music Competition celebrates the artistic freedom and diversity of musical talent that this season brings, welcoming all styles and genres.
Congratulations to the accomplished musicians who have advanced to the final round, listed below by instrument category:
CELLO
Ethan Cha, Laura Cheunkarndee, Lian Guo, David Han, Simon Housner, Andrew Hu, Nick Jacques, Keith Jung, Aiden Kim, Daniel Kim, Magdaline Kovalchuk, Calvin Lee, Jacob Lee, James Leehealey, Alvina Lin, Kevin Monzon, Hyunseung Park, Hamin Seo, Ashley Song, Erin Suh, Daniel Ye, Yijun Zhu
CLARINET
Christopher Chung, Tyler Jeong, Bomin Kim
DRUMS
Thomas Ferreira
ERHU
Bradley Song
FLUTE
Karine Coderre, Min-Hyuk (Raphael) Jang, Oleksandra Kharytonova, Jia Kim, Emerelle Wang, Tyree Wilson
GUITAR
Logan Liu
GUITAR and VOCAL
Kanishq Shekhar
GUZHENG
Fanfan Wang, Murong Gao, Alexandria Tang
HARP
Michelle Huang, Myron Leonard, Alexis Pong, Lyra Winton, Jaime Yong
HORN
Nicholas Kenney
MRIDANGAM, HANDSONIC, and KONNAKOL
Sabarish Rajagopal
OBOE
David Ahn, Brian Kim
ORGAN
Yuxuan Song
PIANO
Jana Abuelem, Pawichaya Atikanist, Anika Atikukke, Ani Avakian, Giovanni Azzellino, Sofia Baghramyan, Rishi Baradhwaj, Sofia Britt, Ethan Byeon, Oliver Cao, Hongjing Chang, Alina Chen, Fiona Chen, Zebadiah Chen, Braden Cher, Joshua Cho, Hannah Chon, Kellie Chung, Sophie Chung, An Dang, Dana Dang, Ethan de Vera, Noah DeGarmo, Oliver Dong, Iris Elezi, Erika Eliasian, Nicholas Farng, Helber Fernandes Ribeiro, Clara Guan, Leah Gui, Zijing Guo, Jaden Ha, Yelena Hayrapetyan, Jackson He, Kaitlynne Hong, Warren Hong, Qi Huang, Xinyu Huang, Andrey Iliyev, Tiana Jiao, Valentina Jiao, Alexandra Jordanova, Tai Guo En Joseph, Evan Kaplan, Saanvi Kaza, Ayden Khachatorian, Madelyn Kmbikyan, Jenning Kohlberger, Noah Koo, Daniel Koppel, Allison Kwan, Nathan Lanz, Andrea Lazell, Cara Lee, Evan Lee, Gijun Lee, JaeEun Lee, Jaewoo Lee, Jonathan Lee, Melody Liang, Christian Lin, Sophia Liu, Zachary Loden, Sofia Ly, Savanah Lynn, Jack Magidson, April Mei, An Nguyen, Darin Nguyen, Nguyen Nguyen, Thomas Nguyen, Daniel Oh, Cairo Ortiz, Kayla Ostrow, Angad Pal, Duryea Parrelly, Anaira Phadke, Aahana Pilani, Mason Qian, Vishal Ramsubhag, Gitanjali Rao, Pratyay Rao, Christopher Ratavousian, Agastya Roy, Iliana Rustandi, Mia Safdie, Karen Salicath Jamali, Surya Shreejith, Yilia Song, Zachary Stafford, Julia Stiker, Chloe Su, Evan Sun, Jayden Sun, Emily Tan, Adalyn Tao, Milena Ter Barsegyan, Esme Tran, Susan Tseng, Jeffrey Tso, Kai Yung Tsoi, Jacob Van, Carlos Varela Coll, Emily Vartanians, Landon Vietti, Sai Nayan Vodnala, Shiwei Wan, Jixin Wang, Linxi Wang, Paul Wang, Raynise Wee, Jackson White, Nathan Wong, Cameron Wu, Evan Wu, Annie Xie, Olivia Xu, Isabella Yan, Alex Yang, Evelyn Yao, Keya Yeole, Inessa Yepremyan, Jadwin Yu, Anna Zhai, Sophia Zhai, Andrew Zhang, Derek Zhang, Wenruixi Zhang, Xiaoduo Zhang, Lucas Zheng, Charles Zhu, Qianyu Zhu, Anna Zou
SAXOPHONE
Samuel Valancy, Inbo Shim
SITAR
Arinee Nilegaonkar, Aarya Pathak
TRUMPET
Rodrigo Borges, Ricardo Lazaro, Jatin Himatsinghani
VIOLA
Akshatha Arunkumar, Justin Delgado, Aaron Kim, Isabelle Li, Kevin Li, Sanjana Murali
VIOLIN
Roland Anderson, Malika Bekturova, Raina Bilbili, Hailey Chia, Raymond Delgado, Rosalie Glover, Jenay Han, Charissa Kim, Remi Kou, Jiyoon (Stella) Lee, Sandra Lee, Kaien Li, Andrew Theo Lim, Julia Moon, Victoria Nguyen, Elena Poon, Siah Shin, Siho Shin, Kailani Song, Layna Sparling, Sadie Walker, Leo Wang, Zedric Wong, Johnny Wu, Jack Yuan, Tianning Zhang, Belle Zhou, Zachary Zhu
VOCAL
Giovanni Anello IV, Utah Baggett, Cole Bellorgey, Samuel Castro, Madeleine Delbridge, Mikaela Dodge, Dakota Dunman, Ruby Gellizeau-Ip, Shruti Govindarajan, Hanna Gutman, Asmi Haldar, Emily Hamilton, Warren Hong, Madison Howe, Juliette Iv., Kimberly Jaramillo, Lulu Joung, Simon Kirjner, Asiya Kudarova, Dayeon Lee, Xuanyu Liu, Amariah Lodiong, Nadezhda Moiseyeva, Ceira Motoyama, YoungEun Noh, Agneya Roy, Debmita Roy, Aadya Tandon, Riya Upadhyaya, Abigail Vidre-Miranda, Tang Xianyao, Abigail Xu, Hanyue Zhang
ENSEMBLES
Bharghav Kidambi, Saarang Kidambi, Huiwen Jiang, Manuel Vizurraga, Benjamin Chen, Jancis Xu, Naomi Gesk, Min-Hyuk (Raphael) Jang, Sarah Park, Cameron Chan, Siyi Xu, Eli Li, Tairan Liu, Geoffrey Dong, Tiffany Beh, Nicholas Beh, Ho Sen Ken Xiao, Julian Yoon, Brian Kim, Jeremy Lee, Rebecca Xiang, Divyansha Nashine, Natalie Chen, Laasya Thota
CONGRATULATIONS
A huge round of applause for all the finalists of the 2024 Summer Music Competition! Their exceptional performances and unwavering dedication have earned them a well-deserved place in the final round of this prestigious competition. These talented musicians have impressed the jury by embodying the spirit of musical excellence through remarkable artistry, passion, and skill.
Music lovers can look forward to the results announcement on September 10th, which will be posted on the Competition’s Results page. In the meantime, the finalists' performances can be enjoyed on the Competition’s official YouTube channel, showcasing a wonderful display of global musical talent across a broad range of musical styles.
