Snowshow Sold out clowning feast Charity session shared the joy and charm of live theatre

MACAU, September 8 - The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) presented Slava’s Snowshow from 6 to 8 September at the Macao Cultural Centre and it was well received by the local ticket buyers. For an audience building purpose, people from various local non-profit associations and charities were invited to a charity session having enjoyed a night of world class live theatre.

In this charity session, in partnership with the Social Welfare Bureau, IC invited over 700 spectators from over 30 socially disadvantaged associations and groups to attend. This charity session was attended by the President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Leong Wai Man; the President of the Social Welfare Bureau, Hon Wai; the Vice President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Cheang Kai Meng; the Head of the Department of Performing Arts Development of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Kuok Mio U; the Head of Rehabilitation Service Division of the Social Welfare Bureau, U Ka Wai; and the Head of Division of Performing Arts of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Chan Shuk Mei. The audience enjoyed this highly unique stage phenomena and was taken to a whimsical fantasy world. The Cultural Affairs Bureau has been dedicated in promotion social inclusion, inviting people from different social status and background to cultural and art activities.

Snowshow was created by Slava Polunin, the most celebrated living clown in the world. The performance is featuring an intense confetti storm, a gigantic spider web and colourful balls bouncing across the auditorium. Described to have grown from the same essence of dreams and fairy tales, the show unveils a visual blend of poetry, tragicomedy and physical theatre.

Snowshow was well received by the audience and all tickets were sold out, its five performances brought an iconic and enriching experience to the Macao audience.