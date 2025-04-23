Maritime Museum to reopen on April 25

MACAU, April 23 - The Maritime Museum will reopen to the public on April 25, 2025 (Friday) following the completion of the facility repair and renovation works. The Museum opens from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (admission until 5:30 p.m.) and closes on Tuesdays. It offers free admission and group guided tours. For more information, please visit the website of the Museum: www.museumaritimo.gov.mo.

