50% of Employers have Yet to Pay Contributions — FSS Calls for the Prompt Use of the “Business & Associations Platform” and “Macao One Account”

MACAU, April 23 - As of 22 April, approximately 12,400 employers have yet to pay the obligatory system contributions for their employees under the Social Security System for the first quarter of 2025, accounting for around 50% of all obligated employers. As the payment deadline approaches and the number of people at service points increases, the Social Security Fund (abbreviated to FSS in Macao) urges employers and residents to use the “Business & Associations Platform” or “Macao One Account” to make payments as soon as possible to avoid overdue payments and long wait queues.

Employers whose employees’ employment status has not changed during the quarter and who have submitted their employee data through the “Business & Associations Platform” or the “Social Security Fund’s Electronic Filing System” within the time limit can pay the obligatory system contributions and the employment fee for non-resident workers. This can be done via the “Business & Associations Platform” or “Macao One Account” within the month. Additionally, if employers use the electronic payment methods of designated banks, they can check the payment advice number and the amount due on the online platform (http://eservice.fss.gov.mo/Employer/cpa/Index?culture=en) before making the payment.

Beneficiaries of the arbitrary system can make payments using the "Macao One Account", designated banks’ electronic channels and counters, JETCO network ATMs, and self-service machines.

According to the law, employers who fail to make payments on time must pay late interest and fines. If the employment fee for non-resident workers is not paid by the due date, it may result in penalties and could also lead to the revocation of the employment permit. For beneficiaries of the arbitrary system, overdue contributions must be paid with late interest within two months after the statutory deadline; otherwise, they cannot be settled.

The FSS encourages residents to use convenient and efficient electronic payment methods. If you need to visit a service point, it is advisable to use the appointment service or obtain a ticket number online. For more information, please visit the FSS website at www.fss.gov.mo or call 2853 2850 during office hours for enquiries.