John Michael Ferrari Wins Male Album of the Year - Silver at ISSA for "I Keep Dreaming"

John Michael Ferrari Wins Male Album of the Year - Silver Award Music Producer Pepper Jay with John Michael Ferrari at WCCMA 2024 Logo Artwork of John Michael Ferrari by Music City Ambassador David Andersen (Nashville)

The International Singer Songwriters Association Awards John Michael Ferrari Male Album of the Year - Silver for his Crossover Album "I Keep Dreaming"

John’s voice is phenomenal! He has a unique way of singing that’s entirely his own, and when you listen to him, it feels like you’re being serenaded by the smoothest voice ever.” — Joe Joe Keys

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Singer Songwriters Association (ISSA) awards veteran singer songwriter entertainer John Michael Ferrari Male Album of the Year - Silver for his Crossover Country Pop Album "I Keep Dreaming", released January 2024."I Keep Dreaming" was written by John Michael Ferrari and Pepper Jay and produced by Pepper Jay and recorded at Larry Beaird Music Group in Nashville, with additional vocals by Tania Hancheroff, and studio musicians West Little on drums, Eli Beaird on bass, Troy Lancaster on Electric, Scotty Sanders on steel, Billy Noble on keys, and Pat McGrath on acoustic. Engineers were Jim DeBlanc tracking, Rob Lane, vocals, and David Buchanan mix engineer. the label is independent Cappy Records.The 22 songs on the award-winning album include I Keep Dreaming, Who's That Girl, Music With You, I Keep Rollin' On, One Heck of a Girl, Are You Ready for Love, Yes I Do, Crazy in Love, Please Tell Them, I Wouldn't Lie, and That's What You Do.In additional to Male Best Album of the Year - Silver, individual songs have been recognized. The West Coast Country Music Association (WCCMA) awarded Ferrari “Best New Country” for his song “I Keep Rollin’ On” (August 2024). The WCCMA also awarded Ferrari "Best New Gospel 2024" for his "Bring Me Home" (about getting ready for Heaven), and named him Gospel Songwriter of the Year 50+ also for "Bring Me Home".“Who’s That Girl?” was voted #3 Best Song of the Year 2023″ on the Museboat Live Channel, #6 most popular on Trend City Radio 2023, and #3 on the United Kingdom's Radio Contest Ignition Country Radio.. Several of the tracks, "Music With You", "Who's That Girl", and "One Heck of a Girl" hit #1 on Country Radio and/or Pop Radio Independent Charts in the United States and in the Top 10 in Europe, and Australia.While reviewing "Music With You," Joe Joe Keys on Indie Music Plus wrote: “I’ve got to say, John’s voice is phenomenal! He has a unique way of singing that’s entirely his own, and when you listen to him, it feels like you’re being serenaded by the smoothest voice ever. I’m sure you’ll be singing along in no time.”John Michael Ferrari is a member of Nashville Songwriters Association International, International Singer Songwriters Association, West Coast Country Music Association (WCCMA), and the North American Country Music Association International (NACMAI)John Michael Ferrari songs are available to radio via Airplay Access. More information on John Michael Ferrari at www.JohnMichaelFerrari.com

Who's That Girl lyric video - John Michael Ferrari

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.