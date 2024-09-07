Draw held for WTT Champions Macao 2024 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group

MACAU, September 7 - WTT Champions Macao 2024 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group, organized by the Sports Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, World Table Tennis (WTT) and Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG), and co-organized by the Macau Table Tennis General Association, will be held at the Macao East Asian Games Dome from 9 to 15 September 2024. The draw ceremony was held today (7 September) by the organizers and attended by Andrew Vong, Acting Head of the Macau Grand Prix and Major Sporting Events Department of the Sports Bureau; Carol Tai, Vice President of External Affairs of GEG; Hoi Kong Hong, President of the Macau Table Tennis General Association; players Zhu Yuling from Macao, China and Benedikt Duda from Germany.

Big battles await

WTT Champions Macao 2024 features 64 world-leading players in the two categories of men’s singles and women’s singles, who will compete for the championship in each category. Among the competitors are top players who have just finished the Paris Olympics, including: Wang Chuqin, the top seed and current world no.1 male table tennis player from China who won gold in the Paris Olympics mixed doubles and men’s teams events; Sun Yingsha, the top seed and current world no.1 female table tennis player from China who won gold in the Paris Olympics mixed doubles and women’s teams events, and Wang Manyu, the second seed and Olympic gold medallist in women’s teams event. Also joining the competition are Truls Moregard from Sweden, the Olympic silver medallist in men’s single; Tomokazu Harimoto and Miwa Harimoto from Japan; Dang Qiu and Dimitrij Ovtcharov from Germany; Bernadette Szocs from Romania; and Adriana Diaz from Puerto Rico. Other players who are joining the competition include Chen Xingtong and Lin Shidong from China, and Zhu Yuling from Macao, China.

Regarding the match schedule, the round of 32 matches will be played on 9-10 September and during the first session on 11 September. The round of 16 matches will be held during the second session of 11 September and on 12 September. Quarter finals and semi-finals will take place on 13 and 14 September respectively, and the final matches in both categories will be played on 15 September.

In the men’s singles, Wang Chuqin faces Wong Chun Ting (Hong Kong, China), Liang Jingkun (China) meets Edward Ly (Canada) and Truls Moregard plays Shunsuke Togami (Japan) in the first round. In the women’s singles, Sun Yingsha opens her campaign against Jeon Jihee (Korea Republic), while Wang Manyu and Zhu Yuling are pitted against Bernadette Szocs and Natalia Bajor (Poland), respectively.

Tickets on sale

Members of the public can buy the tickets via the Damai application and mini programme. The ‘MacauTicket.com’ website and mobile application and Kong Seng outlets in Macao only offer presale tickets, and immediate entry tickets are available at the ticket office on the ground floor of the East Asian Games Dome, which will open two hours before the first match on each day. The tickets are priced between MOP 300 and 1,200, depending on the seat section and match session. All ticket prices are in Macao Patacas or Renminbi, and same prices apply to both Macao Patacas and Hong Kong dollars. Each person can purchase a maximum of eight tickets per session, and the tickets are subject to availability on a first-come-first served basis.

Tickets holders are reminded that admission into the venue starts from one hour before the first match of the day commences. Online ticket holders may collect their tickets at the ticket office of the venue, which opens two hours before the first match of the day. Upon collection, ticket holders are required to present their receipt and the identity document registered for ticket purchase. If a representative is collecting the tickets on behalf of the ticket holder, they should present their own identity document, the receipt, a copy of the ticket holder’s identity document, and an authorization from the ticket holder.

Holders of a Macao Resident Identity Card can enjoy a 20% discount and holders of a full-time Macao Student Card or Disability Assessment Registration Card and Macao residents aged 65 or above can enjoy a 30% discount when purchasing standard tickets for matches held between 9 and 13 September at Kong Seng outlets in Macao or at the competition venue during the event period. Each person is limited to one discounted ticket per session subject to ticket availability.

Spectators can travel to the Macao East Asian Games Dome by public bus route no.50 and MT4, or by the Light Rapid Transit (LRT). The public transport services will operate at a higher frequency during the event period as necessary so as to address passenger demand.

Spectators who are driving to the venue may park at the available parking spaces at the Macao East Asian Games Dome during the competition period. During the matches from 13 to 15 September, roads near the Macao East Asian Games Dome will be used as a temporary public parking area for spectators driving to the venue. The parking spaces are subject to availability on a first-come-first-serve basis. Drivers are advised to take note of the signage and the instructions of the on-site personnel.

For more details, please visit the event’s website at wttmacao.sport.gov.mo or the World Table Tennis website at worldtabletennis.com, or follow the ‘Macao Major Sporting Events’ Facebook page, ‘澳門體育’ (Macao Sports) WeChat official account and ‘澳門特區體育局’ (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.

Round of 32 matches

Men’s singles WANG Chuqin (China) vs WONG Chun Ting (Hong Kong, China) XU Yingbin (China) vs Dimitrij OVTCHAROV (Germany) Darko JORGIC (Slovenia) vs CHO Daeseong (Korea Republic) Maharu YOSHIMURA (Japan) vs Patrick FRANZISKA (Germany) Tomokazu HARIMOTO (Japan) vs Sora MATSUSHIMA (Japan) LIN Shidong (China) vs Benedikt DUDA (Germany) Anton KALLBERG (Sweden) vs Quadri ARUNA (Nigeria) Jonathan GROTH (Denmark) vs LIN Yun-Ju (Chinese Taipei) Truls Moregard (Sweden) vs Shunsuke TOGAMI (Japan) Nicholas LUM (Australia) vs Liam PITCHFORD (England) AN Jaehyun (Korea Republic) vs KAO Cheng-Jui (Chinese Taipei) Omar ASSAR (Egypt) vs LIN Gaoyuan (China) Dang QIU (Germany) vs LIM Jonghoon (Korea Republic) Alvaro ROBLES (Spain) vs Mattias FALCK (Sweden) Simon GAUZY (France) vs Kirill GERASSIMENKO (Kazakhstan) Edward LY (Canada) vs LIANG Jingkun (China)