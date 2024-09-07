PHILIPPINES, September 7 - Press Release

September 6, 2024 How Bong Go's support helped fuel a Cebuana gymnast's gold medal journey -- inspiring the youth to get into sports, stay away from illegal drugs, to keep healthy and fit In the quiet moments before her final performance at the Dream Cup International Gymnastics Competition, held from August 30 to September 4, 2023, in Kuala Lumpur, Mikhaela Kirsten Silverio, the head coach and team manager of the Gymnastics Academy of Cebu, took a deep breath. The rhythmic gymnastics apparatus gleamed under the lights, and she felt the weight of her journey--the countless hours of practice, the sacrifices, and, most recently, the financial uncertainty that threatened to keep her from competing. But there she stood, not just as a competitor, but as a symbol of resilience, a story that reached far beyond the gymnasium. The crowd watched in awe as Silverio moved with grace and precision, eventually claiming a gold medal in the ball apparatus category of the senior division, along with two silver medals in the hoops and ribbon categories. Her triumph was not just a personal victory. It was a testament to the support she received, particularly from Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, who chairs the Senate Committee on Sports. Known for his involvement in various sports-related initiatives, Go had become a quiet yet powerful ally to many athletes like Silverio, who might have otherwise been sidelined by financial constraints. Months before the competition, Silverio had reached out to the Philippine Sports Commission, seeking financial assistance to cover her expenses. As fate would have it, her request found support from Senator Go. Recognizing the importance of nurturing homegrown talent, especially in sports, Go made sure that Silverio's request did not go unanswered. "When I saw her story, I knew we had to help. It's not just about winning medals. It's about showing the world what Filipinos are capable of," Go shared in a reflective moment after learning of Silverio's success. "Sports have the power to uplift communities, and supporting our athletes is a way of investing in our future." Go's involvement in sports has been a consistent part of his legislative agenda. His efforts have gone beyond mere rhetoric. They have translated into tangible support for athletes across various disciplines, from grassroots programs to international competitions. The senator played a key role in creating the National Academy of Sports (NAS) by authoring and co-sponsoring Republic Act No. 11470. Located in New Clark City, Capas, Tarlac, NAS combines secondary education with a sports-focused curriculum, offering a dual path for student-athletes to excel in their sports and academic endeavors. In addition to his efforts with NAS, Go also principally sponsored and is one of the authors of Senate Bill No. 2514, the proposed Philippine National Games (PNG) Act. This bill, which successfully passed the Senate on its third and final reading on May 20, seeks to institutionalize a structured national sports program that not only promotes grassroots sports but also aligns with the national sports development strategy by providing opportunities for aspiring athletes to compete in the national stage. Previously, Go filed Senate Resolutions No. 1100 and 1113, congratulating Filipino gymnast Carlos Yulo for his outstanding performance in the 2024 Paris Olympics. He also filed SRNs 1124 and 1125 celebrating the outstanding achievements of Filipino athletes Aira Villegas and Nesthy Petecio at the Games. In June, Go collaborated with the PSC to extend additional financial support of PhP500,000 to each Filipino Olympian to support their preparations for the Paris Olympics. Similarly, through Go's partnership with the PSC, the same amount was allocated to each Filipino para-athlete set to compete in the upcoming 2024 Paris Paralympic Games. But the impact of this support extends beyond medals and trophies. For Silverio, the financial support was a lifeline, allowing her to focus on what she does best--coaching, training, and competing--without the looming anxiety of how to fund her aspirations. It is a narrative that resonates with many athletes who, despite their talent, often struggle to find the resources necessary to pursue their dreams. After her victory in Kuala Lumpur, Silverio returned to her province of Cebu, where she shared his victory with her community. The medals she brought home were not just symbols of her achievement but of a collective effort that included her team, her students, and the support from the PSC and Senator Go. Today, Silverio continues to inspire young gymnasts in Cebu, her story is a powerful reminder that passion, when matched with the right support, can lead to extraordinary outcomes. For Go, her success is one of many examples of why investing in sports is crucial for the nation's future. "Silverio's success is a victory for every Filipino who dares to dream," Go remarked. "It's proof that with the right support, there are no limits to what we can achieve." Go has also continuously pushed for an increased budget for sports programs to significantly improve Filipino athletes' preparation, training, and competitive performance on the international stage while launching effective programs to cultivate the talents of young and aspiring sports enthusiasts at the grassroots level. As Chairperson of the Senate Youth Committee, Go continues to urge government to prioritize sports engagement among citizens, not only for elite athletes but also for aspiring youth athletes, especially at the grassroots. "As I always remind our youth, get into sports, stay away from illegal drugs to keep us healthy and fit!" he said earlier.

