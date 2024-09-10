Twin Gables, a Woodstock, New York Boutique Bed & Breakfast Reopens Post Renovation

We are thrilled to offer our guests a unique respite in the heart of iconic Woodstock, NY where the legacy of this almost 100 y.o. inn is carefully preserved & intricately intertwined with modern use” — Azie Shelhorse, Chief Creative Officer

MONTCLAIR, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The historic Twin Gables Guest House in the vibrant village of Woodstock, New York has reopened after a ten-month-long renovation. The first hotel in the {verdigreen} hotel & residences collection welcomed guests once again in September this year.

{verdigreen} hotels, a family-owned boutique lodging brand whose mission is to breathe new life into historic inns, has now transformed eight East Coast properties into experiential, design-forward accommodations from New England to Florida.

Twin Gables is the oldest operating hotel in Woodstock, New York. With a rich history and notable presence on Tinker Street, it was an easy decision to make it the first property in the {verdigreen} brand back in 2019. Constructed in the 1880s and converted into a Guest House in 1926 for artists flocking to the Byrdcliffe Arts Colony, Twin Gables has been operating as an inn for 98 years.

When {verdigreen} acquired Twin Gables in 2019, they repainted, re-roofed, and addressed immediate issues with the Victorian home, however, they knew a Phase 2 Renovation would be needed to make larger improvements later down the road. In 2023, {verdigreen} hired architectural firm Lubrano Ciavarra to bring their concept to life while maintaining the integrity of the historic building.

The new interior of Twin Gables pays homage to the artists traveling to the area in the 1920s. The renovation team restored the original wood floors and salvaged a beam from the 1880’s house frame to create a hefty mantle above the brick parlor fireplace.

To juxtapose its beautiful Victorian architecture, the new furnishings selected have a Bohemian vintage aesthetic, a nod to the Woodstock Music Festival. As is their signature, hand-selected original artwork adorns the hallways and guest rooms of the boutique hotel, adding a playful energy to the eclectic aesthetic. Hand-painted murals and specialty wallcoverings add a layer of character back into the newly constructed walls.

The main focus of the latest renovation was the addition of private bathrooms to all of the guest rooms as well as creating a rooftop deck.

Previously, only four of the ten guest rooms had en suite baths so together with their architect team, {verdigreen} reconfigured the space to allow for each room to host its own. In doing so, they opened the namesake of the hotel, the “Twin Gables” rooms, as guest rooms. These two rooms are on the third floor and offer guests an airy, light-filled stay with immediate access to the new rooftop deck.

The roof of the historic Victorian was transformed into a 400 square foot Wellness Terrace that allows for yoga and meditation, sunrise with coffee, sunset with wine, and a seasonal space to host wellness retreat classes. “We are thrilled to offer our guests a unique respite in the heart of iconic Woodstock, NY where the legacy of this almost 100 y.o. inn is carefully preserved & intricately intertwined with modern use,” said Azie Shelhorse, Chief Creative Officer at {verdigreen} hotels. “Twin Gables is a beautiful, historic property and we are honored to be a part of its story.”

As promised by the brand, the renovated Twin Gables Guest House is a much-awaited masterful revival of an intimate travel experience with a focus on honest hospitality, authentic design and connection to its community.

