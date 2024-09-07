Gov. Justice issues statement on death of coal miner in Logan County

CHARLESTON, WV — Gov. Jim Justice issued the following statement tonight after learning about the death of a coal miner in Logan County. Gary Chapman, 33, of South Williamson, Kentucky passed away from injuries sustained this evening at the Mountaineer II Mine near Sharples, West Virginia. "When we lose a miner, it’s not just a loss for the community, but a loss for the entire State of West Virginia," Gov. Justice said. "Mr. Chapman’s loss is a powerful reminder that we should always have a deep gratitude for every one of our coal miners. They are the ones who keep our nation running, and I can promise that we will never forget Mr. Chapman’s dedication and service. Cathy and I are holding him and his family close in our hearts, and we ask that you keep them in yours as well during this time.” The incident is still under investigation by the West Virginia Office of Miners’ Health, Safety, and Training and the Mine Safety and Health Administration. This marks the fourth mining fatality in West Virginia this year.

