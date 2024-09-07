Derby Barracks / DUI & Conditions of Release
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A5004667
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Logan Miller
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802 334 8881
DATE/TIME: 09/05/2024 @ 1900 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Main St, Derby, VT
VIOLATION: DUI & Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Dexter Domina
AGE: 69
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orleans, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers with the Derby Barracks were actively patrolling the area of US Route 5 in Barton, VT. Troopers observed and identified Dexter Domina (69); who has a suspended license to be operating a vehicle on a public highway. Domina committed several other motor vehicle infractions and was subsequently pulled over. Domina displayed several indictors of impairment and taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. Further investigation discovered Domina has active pretrial conditions of release prohibiting him from having any alcohol in his system while driving. Investigation revealed Domina had alcohol in his system.
Domina was transported to the Derby Barracks, processed and released on a citation to appear on court. M&A auto was dispatched to assist.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/24/24 & 0830 hours
COURT: Orleans County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Logan Miller
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby, Vermont 05829
(802) 334-8881
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.