Derby Barracks / DUI & Conditions of Release

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A5004667

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Logan Miller

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

DATE/TIME: 09/05/2024 @ 1900 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main St, Derby, VT

VIOLATION: DUI & Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Dexter Domina

AGE: 69

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orleans, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers with the Derby Barracks were actively patrolling the area of US Route 5 in Barton, VT. Troopers observed and identified Dexter Domina (69); who has a suspended license to be operating a vehicle on a public highway. Domina committed several other motor vehicle infractions and was subsequently pulled over. Domina displayed several indictors of impairment and taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. Further investigation discovered Domina has active pretrial conditions of release prohibiting him from having any alcohol in his system while driving. Investigation revealed Domina had alcohol in his system.

Domina was transported to the Derby Barracks, processed and released on a citation to appear on court. M&A auto was dispatched to assist.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/24/24 & 0830 hours

COURT: Orleans County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Logan Miller

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Logan.Miller@vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881