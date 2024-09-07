Airplane crash near Stevenson results in one rescue and one fatality following afternoon search

OLYMPIA – One person was rescued and one person was found deceased after an airplane crashed in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest this evening. Washington State Department of Transportation Air Search and Rescue was notified 3:05 p.m. Friday that an aircraft did not arrive in Hood River, Oregon after breaking away from a three-plane flying formation. The pilots of the other two aircraft in the flying formation reported the missing plane overdue about one and a half hours after landing.

The crashed 1943 Stearman Kaydet aircraft was enroute to a local fly-in event this weekend in Hood River. It departed from the Enumclaw area and stopped at the South Lewis County airport before continuing toward the Columbia River Gorge just before noon.

A local Hood River air crew tried to locate the missing plane or detect a distress radio beacon.

Cell phone and radar forensics determined that the plane’s flight path ended about 12 miles northwest of Stevenson at 12:59 p.m. Friday. A rescue helicopter and crew from the United States Coast Guard out of Astoria and ground search and rescue teams from Skamania County worked together to locate the crash site. The aircraft and occupants were discovered at 6:20 p.m. in the high trees of the Gifford Pinchot National Forest.

One survivor was transported to the Portland International Airport, where first responder personnel were on standby. Another person was found deceased inside the wreckage of the plane.

Currently, the identities of the survivor and deceased occupant have not been verified. While the location of the crash site was found with commendable speed, this was a heartbreaking discovery as well.

WSDOT is thankful for those who provided their time or expertise during the search mission. Agencies that assisted in the search include Skamania County Search and Rescue, U.S. Air Force Rescue Coordination Center, United States Coast Guard Air Station Astoria, National Civil Air Patrol Radar and Cell Phone Forensics Teams, Washington Air Search and Rescue and WSDOT personnel.

WSDOT, by statute (RCW 47.68.380) is charged with the coordination and management of aerial search and rescue within the state.

This concludes WSDOT’s involvement in the mission. Further information will be released by the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office. The contact there is Sergeant Ryan Taylor at 509-427-9490. Media questions about any investigation of cause can be directed to the National Transportation Safety Board.