Four weeks of lane closures on northbound I-5 Ship Canal Bridge in Seattle this summer keep project on track

SEATTLE – This summer, the Washington State Department of Transportation will take an important step on the Interstate 5 Yesler to Northgate project to preserve the aging I-5 Ship Canal Bridge. Working with its contractor Guy F. Atkinson Construction, WSDOT has identified approximately four weeks of critical construction activities in 2025 as the best way to complete the project by the end of the 2027 construction season.

“While we pivoted away from long-term lane closures in 2025, a shortened season of work this summer will allow crews to understand the condition of the bridge deck below the surface and get back some of the time we lose next season when work across the region is paused during the FIFA World Cup,” WSDOT Northwest Region Administrator Brian Nielsen said.

During this summer’s closures, contractor crews from Atkinson Construction will:

Repair and resurface about 20% of the northbound Ship Canal Bridge.

Partially repair five expansion joints.

Replace bridge drain inlets.

Full closures and lane reductions

To complete this critical preservation work, construction crews will:

Close all lanes of northbound I-5 from I-90 to Northeast 45th Street from Friday night, July 25 to early Monday morning, July 28. During the closure, crews will set up work zone barriers and restripe lanes.

When northbound I-5 reopens on July 28, it will be reduced to two lanes for approximately four weeks, with the speed limit reduced to 50 mph.

Close all lanes of northbound I-5 for a second weekend from I-90 to Northeast 45th Street from Friday night, Aug. 22, to early Monday morning, Aug. 25, when all lanes reopen. During the closure, crews will remove the work zone and restripe lanes.

Minimizing the effect on travel

Recognizing the difficulty of closing lanes on I-5 during Seattle’s busy summer, WSDOT scheduled this work to avoid major holiday weekends and peak events, such as Fourth of July, Labor Day and Ichiro Suzuki’s Hall of Fame celebration at T-Mobile Park.

To help mitigate the effect on traffic:

The I-5 express lanes will remain open in the northbound direction around-the-clock during the lane reductions.

Drivers can use I-90 exits, the collector-distributor lanes or alternate routes to navigate closures.

Why now?

The I-5 Ship Canal Bridge carries nearly 200,000 vehicles a day, and its deck has reached a point where delays in repairs will only lead to more frequent and severe rehabilitation needs. The summer 2025 work allows WSDOT to:

Prevent more emergency repairs that cause unexpected traffic disruptions.

Stay on track for the 2026-27 bridge rehabilitation project, avoiding conflicts with the FIFA World Cup in 2026.

Gather critical data on the bridge’s condition below the surface to better prepare for future repairs.

Evaluate the effect on traffic of a northbound closure, especially with express lanes running northbound around-the-clock during this period.

For the past few years, WSDOT has worked with the city of Seattle, law enforcement, emergency services, transit providers and others to be sure people and organizations are prepared when the major construction begins.

“Work of this scope requires a huge effort on the part of everyone,” Nielsen said. “There is no great time to close lanes on I-5. Taking advantage of four weeks of warm, dry weather this year sets us and you up for success in future construction seasons. In the end we will have a safe, reliable bridge for years to come.”

WSDOT provides real-time travel information through its mobile app, Travel Center Map and email updates.