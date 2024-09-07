Submit Release
Interstate 70 Eastbound Lane Closure, in Fulton-Elm Grove Area, to Begin Friday, September 6, 2024

A portion of Interstate 70 eastbound, in the Fulton-Elm Grove area, will be closed, near milepost 3.51, from 6:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., on Friday, September 6, 2024, for a bridge inspection. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and expect slight delays.
 
Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​

