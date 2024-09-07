Berlin Barracks / Directed Patrol

STATE OF VERMONT

On Friday September 6th, 2024 between the hours of 1715 and 1915, Troopers from the Berlin State Police Barracks conducted a saturation patrol on I-89 in Washington County. Areas of focus included the stretch of interstate from Berlin to Montpelier. The purpose of the patrol was to detect and identify aggressive drivers, enforce motor vehicle laws and promote safe driving.

Details:

• Troopers involved: 2

• Number of traffic stops: 14

• Number of traffic tickets issued: 12

• Number of written warnings issued: 3

Highlights:

-12 operators were ticketed for traveling in excess of 85 MPH, six of which were 90 MPH or more.

The Vermont State Police would like to remind all motorists to drive responsibility, utilize a sober driver, leave a safe distance between vehicles, plan ahead, put their phones down and keep their heads up while driving.

