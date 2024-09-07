Gov. Justice announces start of Gauley Season

CHARLESTON, WV — Gov. Jim Justice today announced that Gauley Season has officially begun. The Gauley River National Recreation Area will offer whitewater rafters from around the globe an opportunity to take on some of the world's top whitewater runs in a picturesque fall backdrop that is practically heaven-sent. Each fall, more than 40,000 people flock to the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve to experience this once-in-a-lifetime thrill during the normally six-week period, but this year, seven-week period, also known as Gauley Season. “West Virginia’s whitewater rafting is unlike anything you’ve ever seen before,” Gov. Justice said. “We’ve even received accolades from big-name publications about how amazing whitewater rafting is here. With Gauley Season starting today, I want to personally invite folks to come experience the short-lived season for themselves. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime West Virginia adventure you just can’t miss out on.” Each year, controlled releases from the Summersville Dam are scheduled for six weeks beginning after Labor Day, releasing 44 million gallons of water into the Gauley River at a rate of 2,800 cubic feet per second, creating premier whitewater rafting conditions. That volume is enough to fill one Olympic-size pool every 10 seconds. This year’s releases begin the weekend of September 6th and are scheduled to run until the weekend of October 19th.

