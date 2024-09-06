San Diego Sector Border Patrol seizes fentanyl on Interstate 8

PINE VALLEY, Calif. — San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents seized a large amount of fentanyl Thursday afternoon at the U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint on Interstate 8 near Pine Valley.

The event took place when Border Patrol agents referred a 22-year-old male U.S. citizen to secondary inspection for further investigation. A Border Patrol K-9 team trained to detect the presence of concealed people, narcotics, and other contraband conducted a non-intrusive search of the vehicle alerting agents to search further. Agents searched the trunk of the vehicle and discovered nine cellophane bags containing suspicious blue pills.

Border Patrol agents searched the trunk of a vehicle to discover suspicious packages containing thousands of illicit fentanyl pills weighing 167 pounds.

Agents tested the pills to receive a positive result for fentanyl. The pills weighed approximately 168 pounds with an estimated street value of $1.3 million. The driver and narcotics were turned over to the San Diego Border Crime Suppression Team and prosecution under state charges is being sought. The vehicle was seized by the U.S. Border Patrol.

“Fentanyl is a major factor in the record number of overdoses occurring in our nation,” said San Diego Sector Chief Patrol Agent Patricia McGurk-Daniel. “I applaud our agents’ vigilance and commitment to keeping our communities safe from this dangerous poison.”

This seizure is part of the ongoing Operation Apollo, a joint regional operation comprised of federal, state, and local agencies working to combat the threat of fentanyl and other illicit narcotics. More information about Operation Apollo can be found here.

Nearly half of the approximately 2,800 pounds of fentanyl seized by the U.S. Border Patrol in Fiscal Year 2023 was encountered in its San Diego Sector which encompasses approximately 60 linear miles of international border with Mexico beginning at Imperial Beach, CA. San Diego Border Patrol agents have seized approximately 600 pounds of fentanyl in the current fiscal year.