ATOMIC GOLF KICKS OFF FOOTBALL SEASON WITH WATCH PARTIES AND GAMEDAY SPECIALS

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Football season is officially here and Atomic Golf Las Vegas is the place for all gameday festivities. Starting Thursday, Sept. 5, visitors can catch their favorite team on the 57 ft. high-definition viewing screens in the Astrocade, or in one of the 101 golf hitting bays throughout the venue. Atomic Golf will have every game available for viewing, ensuring that fans don’t miss a second of the action.Guests can also enjoy an exclusive football promotion of $2 beers available all day, every Thursday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Atomic Golf will have specials and packages rolling out throughout the season, with one being the Game Day Bundle, complete with a $300 dining credit and four hours of golf and sports viewing. The bundle is available Thursday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday and reservations can be made online here.Follow Atomic Golf on Facebook, X, TikTok and Instagram at @atomicgolfvegas for the latest updates.# # #About Atomic GolfAtomic Golf is Las Vegas’ premier golf entertainment destination, combining next-generation golf technology, an engaging atmosphere, and immersive game play to create a fun, interactive, and energizing golf entertainment experience unlike any other. Sitting on 100,000 square feet, steps from the famed Las Vegas Strip, Atomic Golf boasts four distinct floors comprised of 103 digitally enhanced golfing bays with state-of-the-art golf technology and a collection of original games, designed specifically for Atomic Golf, that infuse golf play with an interactive style videogame; six full-service bars, each with their own unique menus and atmospheres; flexible meeting and special event space; luxury golfing suites featuring a VIP entrance and a private bar; the one-of-a-kind Putting District with eight digital putting bays utilizing high-tech projection mapping to create a modernized putting game experience; chef-curated menus with elevated food and beverage offerings; The Tap Room with Bottoms Up technology and a curated collection of locally-brewed beers; The Cosmic Lounge, a state-of-the-art nightlife ultra lounge; the Astrocade with wall-to-ceiling, high-definition LCD displays perfect for sports and entertainment viewing; and much more.Atomic Golf is located at 1850 S. Main St., Las Vegas, NV 89104 next to The STRAT Hotel, Casino & Tower, steps from the famed Las Vegas Strip and blossoming Las Vegas Arts District. For more information, please visit atomicgolf.com.About The STRAT Hotel, Casino & TowerThe STRAT Hotel, Casino & Tower has introduced a full reinvention of the iconic property since Golden Entertainment, Inc. took ownership in late 2017. Located on the north Strip at the gateway to the Arts District at 2000 S. Las Vegas Blvd., the hotel offers 2,427 guest rooms, including the newly remodeled “Elevate” series rooms and suites, and an 80,000-square-foot casino. The 1,149-foot STRAT Tower is comprised of Top of the World, serving award-winning cuisine in a 360-degree rotating dining room on the 106th floor; the Observation Deck, which offers SkyJump, 108 Eats and 108 Drinks, located on the 108th floor; and thrill rides, located at the top of the tower, including Big Shot and X-Scream. The STRAT’s main floor has introduced CHĪ Asian Kitchen, PT’s Wings & Sports, View Lounge and STRAT Café, each offering chef-driven cuisine; the William Hill Sports Book; and REMIX Lounge. Swim & Social, the rooftop resort-style pool and play experience, is open to the public and offers yard games, a poolside café and more. A variety of shows and entertainment include iLuminate, a multi-sensory blend of dance and technology; ROUGE, an exciting, topless spectacular and immersive, sensual experience; L.A. Comedy Club, which showcases up-and-coming stand-up comics; and Terry Fator: One Man, a Hundred Voices, a Thousand Laughs, an all-new multi-media, immersive Vegas production featuring comedy, music and parody through Fator’s skills as one of the world’s best ventriloquists. Located next to The STRAT, the new Atomic Golf spans 100,000 square feet and four floors with 103 digitally enhanced golfing bays, six full-service bars, eight digital putting bays and more. Golden Entertainment, Inc.’s innovative guest loyalty rewards program, True Rewards, is now available at The STRAT and 70+ other locations. More information is available at www.TheSTRAT.com or by calling 702-380-7777. The STRAT is on social media at Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube.

