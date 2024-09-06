Submit Release
News Search

There were 712 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,061 in the last 365 days.

Governor Hochul Visits Students for Back-To-School Week

Earlier today, Governor Kathy Hochul visited Rhodes Academy in Hempstead Public School District to talk with students and read to first graders.

B-ROLL of the Governor at the roundtable can be found on YouTube here and in TV quality (h.264, mp4) format here.

PHOTOS of the event will be available on the Governor's Flickr page.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Governor Hochul Visits Students for Back-To-School Week

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more