Governor Hochul Visits Students for Back-To-School Week
Earlier today, Governor Kathy Hochul visited Rhodes Academy in Hempstead Public School District to talk with students and read to first graders.
B-ROLL of the Governor at the roundtable can be found on YouTube here and in TV quality (h.264, mp4) format here.
PHOTOS of the event will be available on the Governor's Flickr page.
