MPD Arrests Suspect in Multiple Retail Theft Cases
The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect for repeatedly stealing from CVS locations in Northwest and an Attempt to Commit Robbery (Fear) case.
Between June 28, 2024, and July 27, 2024, the suspect entered two CVS locations and stole merchandise on multiple occasions. The merchandise stolen in these thefts totaled $7,906.06.
On Monday, September 2, 2024, as a result of the detective’s investigation, 28-year-old Emmanual Hart, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged in the offenses listed below.
Attempt to Commit Robbery (Fear):
- On August 17. 2024, at approximately 12:15 a.m., 1400 14th Street, NW CCN 24126051
Theft First Degree:
- On July 20, 2024, at approximately 10:10 a.m., 1600 block of P Street, NW, CCN 24111131
- On July 21, 2024, at approximately 4:45 p.m., 1600 block of P Street, NW, CCN 24111884
Theft Second Degree:
- On June 28, 2024, at approximately 9:30 p.m., 1600 block of P Street, NW, CCN 24099011
- On July 3, 2024, at approximately 9:10 p.m., 1600 block of P Street, NW, CCN: 24101877
- On July 5, 2024, at approximately 1:15 p.m., 1600 block of P Street, NW, CCN 24102796
- On July 5, 2024, at approximately 9:56 p.m., 1600 block of P Street, NW, CCN 24103082
- On July 12, 2024, at approximately 3:00 a.m., 1400 block of P Street, NW, CCN 24106607
- On July 14, 2024, at approximately 8:29 p.m., 1600 block of P Street, NW, CCN 24108000
- On July 17, 2024, at approximately 2:30 a.m., 1400 block of P Street, NW, CCN 24109350
- On July 18, 2024, at approximately 1:29 a.m., 1400 block of P Street, NW, CCN 24109864
- On July 19, 2024, at approximately 2:30 a.m., 1400 block of P Street, NW, CCN 24110429
- On July 19, 2024, at approximately 5:27 a.m., 1400 block of P Street, NW, CCN 24110454
- On July 19, 2024, at approximately 11:32 a.m., 1600 block of P Street, NW, CCN 24110574
- On July 20, 2024, at approximately 7:30 p.m., 1600 block of P Street, NW, CCN 24111412
- On July 24, 2024, at approximately 6:17 a.m., 1400 block of P Street, NW, CCN 24113227
- On July 25, 2024, at approximately 6:25 p.m., 1600 block of P Street, NW, CCN 24114115
- On July 26, 2024, at approximately 6:43 p.m., 1600 block of P Street, NW, CCN 24114608
- On July 26, 2024, at approximately 8:08 p.m., 1600 block of P Street, NW, CCN 24114608
- On July 26, 2024, at approximately 6:30 p.m., 1400 block of P Street, NW, CCN 24114646
- On July 26, 2024, at approximately 10:10 p.m., 1400 block of P Street, NW, CCN 24114735
- On July 27, 2024, at approximately 5:00 p.m., 1400 block of P Street, NW, CCN 24115172
