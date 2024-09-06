MPD Arrests Suspect in Multiple Retail Theft Cases

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect for repeatedly stealing from CVS locations in Northwest and an Attempt to Commit Robbery (Fear) case.

Between June 28, 2024, and July 27, 2024, the suspect entered two CVS locations and stole merchandise on multiple occasions. The merchandise stolen in these thefts totaled $7,906.06.

On Monday, September 2, 2024, as a result of the detective’s investigation, 28-year-old Emmanual Hart, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged in the offenses listed below.

Attempt to Commit Robbery (Fear):

On August 17. 2024, at approximately 12:15 a.m., 1400 14th Street, NW CCN 24126051

Theft First Degree:

On July 20, 2024, at approximately 10:10 a.m., 1600 block of P Street , NW, CCN 24111131

On July 21, 2024, at approximately 4:45 p.m., 1600 block of P Street , NW, CCN 24111884

Theft Second Degree:

On June 28, 2024, at approximately 9:30 p.m., 1600 block of P Street, NW, CCN 24099011

On July 3, 2024, at approximately 9:10 p.m., 1600 block of P Street, NW, CCN: 24101877

On July 5, 2024, at approximately 1:15 p.m., 1600 block of P Street, NW, CCN 24102796

On July 5, 2024, at approximately 9:56 p.m., 1600 block of P Street, NW, CCN 24103082

On July 12, 2024, at approximately 3:00 a.m., 1400 block of P Street , NW, CCN 24106607

On July 14, 2024, at approximately 8:29 p.m., 1600 block of P Street, NW, CCN 24108000

On July 17, 2024, at approximately 2:30 a.m., 1400 block of P Street, NW, CCN 24109350

On July 18, 2024, at approximately 1:29 a.m., 1400 block of P Street, NW, CCN 24109864

On July 19, 2024, at approximately 2:30 a.m., 1400 block of P Street , NW, CCN 24110429

On July 19, 2024, at approximately 5:27 a.m., 1400 block of P Street , NW, CCN 24110454

On July 19, 2024, at approximately 11:32 a.m., 1600 block of P Street , NW, CCN 24110574

On July 20, 2024, at approximately 7:30 p.m., 1600 block of P Street , NW, CCN 24111412

On July 24, 2024, at approximately 6:17 a.m., 1400 block of P Street , NW, CCN 24113227

On July 25, 2024, at approximately 6:25 p.m., 1600 block of P Street , NW, CCN 24114115

On July 26, 2024, at approximately 6:43 p.m. , 1600 block of P Street , NW, CCN 24114608

On July 26, 2024, at approximately 8:08 p.m., 1600 block of P Street , NW, CCN 24114608

On July 26, 2024, at approximately 6:30 p.m., 1400 block of P Street , NW, CCN 24114646

On July 26, 2024, at approximately 10:10 p.m., 1400 block of P Street , NW, CCN 24114735

On July 27, 2024, at approximately 5:00 p.m., 1400 block of P Street , NW, CCN 24115172

