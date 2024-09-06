MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, August 26, 2024, to Monday, September 2, 2024

Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, August 26, 2024, through Monday, September 2, 2024, MPD detectives and officers recovered 25 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Tuesday, August 27, 2024

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun and a Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 1900 block of Marion Barry Avenue, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 31-year-old Monricko Clark, of Southeast, D.C., and 20-year-old Jason Bell, of Southeast, D.C., for Unlawful Entry, Felon in Possession, Unlawful Discarding Firearms/Ammunition, Prohibited Possession of Certain Dangerous Weapons, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-132-209

Wednesday, August 28, 2024

A Canik SFX Rival 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2400 block of Wagner Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Demarco Jamal Hayes, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Assault with Intent to Kill, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-132-397

A BB gun was recovered in the 1700 block of R Street, Southeast. CCN: 24-132-452

A Springfield Armory Hellcat 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of North Capitol Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Terry Gibson, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Marijuana, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-132-647

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 200 block of 50th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-132-684

A Smith & Wesson M&P 40 Shield .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2000 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Tyrell Lamonte Bailey, of Northeast, D.C., for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm. CCN: 24-132-790

A Glock 29 10mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3100 block of Naylor Road, Southeast. CCN: 24-132-813

Thursday, August 29, 2024

A Taurus 38 Special .38 caliber revolver, a Beretta U-22 .22 caliber rifle, and a Harrington & Richardson 929 .22 caliber rifle were recovered in the Unit block of Banner Lane, Northwest. CCN: 24-132-942

A Llama Max-1 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Crittenden Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Andre Derrick Gaddis, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Felon in Possession, and Fugitive from Justice. CCN: 24-133-063

Friday, August 30, 2024

A Taurus 38 Special .38 caliber revolver was recovered in the 400 block of 51st Street Southeast. CCN: 24-133-487

A Taurus 357 Magnum .357 caliber revolver was recovered in the 700 block of 12th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 57-year-old Jeffery Allen Madison, of Harrisville, PA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and False Impersonation of a Police Officer. CCN: 24-133-620

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun and a Rossi .38 caliber revolver were recovered in the 1400 block of Park Road, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 38-year-old Thomas Lee House, of Northwest, D.C., for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Felony Strangulation, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Theft (Second Degree), Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-133-750

Saturday, August 31, 2024

A Glock 48 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Anas Ouben-Adi, of Arlington, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 24-133-976

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2800 block of Langston Lane, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Thomas Pierce, of Upper Marlboro, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with an Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed, Unlawful Discarding of Firearms/Ammunition, Carrying a Dangerous Weapon, National Firearms Act, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-134-290

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3000 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-134-314

A Sig Sauer P-320 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of West Virginia Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 24-134-470

A Smith & Wesson SW40VE .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Saratoga Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 40-year-old Leory Robinson, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-134-493

Sunday, September 1, 2024

A Beretta 96 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4100 block of Livingston Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Gionni Dezwon McDuffie, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unalwful Possession of a Firearm, Carrying a Dangerous Weapon, and Attempt to Flee a Law Enforcement Officer while Armed. CCN: 24-134-889

Monday, September 2, 2024

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2200 block of 32nd Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Middleton-Bey Zebedee, of Greenbelt, MD, for Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle – Crime of Violence, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-135-411

A Delton DTI-15 .556 caliber rifle was recovered in the 3400 block of 13th Street, Southeast. CCN: 24-135-497

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1000 block of H Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Lee Joe Taneka, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, and Endangerment with a Firearm. CCN: 24-135-588

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover illegal firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

Metropolitan Police Department also recovers illegal firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding illegal firearms should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any tip information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal firearm.

