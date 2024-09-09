Coushatta Casino Resort Welcomes Terri Clark Saturday, October 12, 2024 at 8pm

Country music star Terri Clark to perform on Saturday, October 12, 2024 at Coushatta Casino Resort.

Tickets on sale now at Ticketmaster. Learn more at www.ccrla.com.

KINDER, LA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coushatta Casino Resort presents country music star, Terri Clark, on Saturday, October 12, 2024. The performance will take place in the Entertainment Center at Coushatta. Doors open at 7:00pm. Show starts at 8:00pm. Tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster.com and all Ticketmaster outlets.From paying her dues in Nashville to holding the honor of being the only Canadian female member of the Grand Ole Opry, Terri Clark continues to build an unforgettable legacy in Country music. She has sold over five million albums, has had 13 Top 10 singles and has taken home multiple Canadian Country Music awards, Academy of Country Music nominations and Country Music Association Female Vocalist of the Year award nominations.In 2018, Clark was inducted into the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame and most recently in 2023, she was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame – joining megastars Joni Mitchell, Sarah McLachlan, Alanis Morissette, Neil Young and Shania Twain.###ABOUT COUSHATTA CASINO RESORTCoushatta Casino Resort is located in Kinder, Louisiana on Highway 165 (I-10, exit 44), featuring three hotels and thousands of games. Call (800) 584-7263 or visit www.ccrla.com for more information.

