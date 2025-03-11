Coushatta Casino Resort Continues Commitment to Community with Charitable Donations in Fourth Quarter of 2024

Coushatta Casino Resort donates $12,837 to the United Way of South Louisiana. Coushatta Casino Resort donates $10,316 to the Vietnam Veterans of America.

KINDER, LA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coushatta Casino Resort , owned and operated by the Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana, continues its commitment to giving back to the community with generous donations made in the fourth quarter of 2024. The resort contributed $10,316 to the Vietnam Veterans of America, $12,837 to the United Way of South Louisiana, and $10,840.46 to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, supporting initiatives that positively impact veterans, families in need, and children battling serious illnesses.“The Coushatta Casino Resort and Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana believe in the importance of supporting organizations that make a real difference in the lives of our community members and veterans," said Crystal Williams, Acting Chair, Coushatta Tribal Council. "We are proud to contribute to our charities like the Vietnam Veterans of America, St. Jude’s and the United Way of South Louisiana and appreciate the work they do to serve those in need.”The Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA) is dedicated to advocating for Vietnam War veterans and their families, providing essential services, support, and resources to improve their quality of life. More information on their initiatives can be found at www.vva.org United Way of South Louisiana works to improve lives by mobilizing communities to provide access to critical resources, from education and financial stability programs to disaster relief efforts. To learn more about their impact, visit www.uwsla.com St. Jude Children's Research Hospital leads the way in treating and defeating childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing, or food, because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. More information can be found at www.stjude.org Coushatta Casino Resort has a long-standing tradition of community involvement and philanthropy, aligning its contributions with causes that reflect the values and mission of the Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana. For more information about Coushatta Casino Resort and its community initiatives, visit www.coushattacasinoresort.com ###ABOUT COUSHATTA CASINO RESORTCoushatta Casino Resort, owned and operated by the Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana, is Louisiana’s largest casino resort. The casino features nearly 2,000 slots and 55 table games, including live poker, bingo, and sports betting. Guests can enjoy luxurious accommodations, award-winning dining, championship golf, and world-class entertainment. Coushatta Casino Resort is located in Kinder, Louisiana. For more information, call (800) 584-7263 or visit www.ccrla.com

