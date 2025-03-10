Coushatta Casino Resort Welcomes Jo Dee Messina Live In Concert on Saturday, May 17, 2025, 8pm

Jo Dee Messina will be live in concert on Saturday, May 17, 2025, at Coushatta Casino Resort.

KINDER, LA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coushatta Casino Resort presents Jo Dee Messina live in concert on Saturday, May 17, 2025. The performance will take place in the Coushatta Entertainment Center. Doors open at 7:00pm and the concert starts at 8:00pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 28 at 10am at Ticketmaster.com and all Ticketmaster outlets.Jo Dee Messina, a Massachusetts native, moved to Nashville at 19 to pursue her dream of a country music career. After signing her first record deal in the early ‘90s, she quickly made a name for herself with hits like “Heads Carolina, Tails California” and “Stand Beside Me”. With nine number one hits and numerous Top 40 singles, Messina established herself as one of country music’s most iconic female voices.Her high-energy performances and strong connection with her fans has made her one of the most dynamic live performers in the genre. Don’t miss the chance to see Jo Dee Messina live in concert at Coushatta Casino Resort. It's going to be an unforgettable night of country music you don’t want to miss.###ABOUT COUSHATTA CASINO RESORTCoushatta Casino Resort, owned and operated by the Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana , is Louisiana’s largest casino resort. The casino features three hotels and nearly 2,000 slots and table games. Coushatta is located in Kinder, Louisiana. For more information, call (800) 584-7263 or visit www.ccrla.com

