Coushatta Tribe to Celebrate Topping Out Ceremony for New Hotel Expansion

KINDER, LA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana will host a Topping Out Ceremony for its new hotel expansion at 11am on Thursday, April 10, at the Coushatta Casino Resort construction site. The ceremony marks a major milestone in the project - the placement of the final steel beam atop the resort’s newest hotel.Members of the Coushatta Tribal Council, Coushatta Casino Resort General Manager Todd Stewart, and project partners from TBE Architects, Yates Construction, and the Wenaha Group will be in attendance.Before the beam is lifted, it will be lowered to ground level for signing by construction workers, project leaders, Coushatta associates, dignitaries, and Tribal members. A celebratory cake-cutting will follow. The public is invited to attend.“This is a meaningful milestone for our Tribe and our resort,” said Crystal Williams, Interim Chairwoman of the Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana. “The final beam leaves a lasting symbolic mark on the structure, representing the teamwork and commitment of everyone involved. Ultimately, this expansion means more jobs for our people, more reasons for guests to return, and more ways we can continue to share our culture and hospitality.”The new eight-story hotel will feature 204 luxury guest rooms and will be directly connected to the existing resort, located just steps from the casino floor. Once completed, the expansion will bring the total number of guest rooms at Coushatta Casino Resort to more than 1,000, creating new hospitality jobs for the surrounding communities.Coushatta Casino Resort is Louisiana’s largest casino resort. The resort features three hotels, thousands of slots and table games, Bingo, a sportsbook, and the #1 golf course in the state. Coushatta is located in Kinder, Louisiana, on US Highway 165 (I-10 Exit 44). For more information, call 1-800-584-7263 or visit www.ccrla.com

