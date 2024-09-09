Law Firms Are Using AP Technology’s Remote Official Check Printing Solution to Speed Real Estate Closings

AP Technology. Business Payment Software for Banks and Businesses APSecure by AP Technology: Remote Check Printing, Payment Workflows. Payment Issuance for Banks AP Technology: Creating payment solutions for banks and businesses of any size since 1989 APSecure Remote Official Check (ROC): Payment solution including remote official cashier check printing APSecure ROC by AP Technology

AP Technology Will Introduce a New Version of Its Market-Leading Remote Payment Solution to Attendees at the NYCE 2024 Conference

As treasury-focused banks and financial institutions seek new ways to service their customers and to meet unique payment needs, remote payment technologies such as APSecure are becoming essential.” — Richard Love, CEO, AP Technology

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- AP Technology , the foremost provider of Remote Official Check (ROC) solutions to law firms servicing the real estate industry, will unveil the newest cloud-based version of its remote check printing solution, APSecure , at the New York Cash Exchange (NYCE) 2024 Conference this week. East coast banks in attendance can then extend APSecure’s remote check printing technologies to their law firm customers in order to accelerate real estate closings.Law firms are utilizing AP Technology’s APSecure to shorten real estate closing processes that are often lengthy and cumbersome due to inefficient payment options and payment disbursement processes that require manual servicing. New York-area banks are amongst the leaders in adopting remote payment technologies as a means to better acquire and service customers in specific business verticals, even outside of a bank’s regional footprint. Remote official check printing is advantageous especially in areas where there are no bank branches.“As treasury-focused banks and financial institutions seek new ways to service their customers and to meet unique payment needs, remote payment technologies such as APSecure are becoming essential,” said Richard Love, CEO of AP Technology. “Secure remote check printing is particularly effective for the payment immediacy and the protection it provides for sellers in vertical specific applications like real estate transactions.“Remote payment technologies are about faster access while automating tasks that traditionally required manual attention and resource time," continued Love. "With remote check printing, there's no longer a need to courier or overnight cashier checks to customers, significantly reducing time and cost.”AP Technology is currently working with several leading banks and financial institutions in New York and surrounding states having specific check issuance requirements. Their stated interests include remote check printing, the ability to integrate with core systems, and the ability to configure advanced workflows to achieve greater security. As for their law firm customers, remote check printing continues to gain traction as a proven method that is shortening real estate closing times while improving payment efficiency.AP Technology invites all NYCE 2024 attendees to visit Booth #206 to learn more about APSecure and how it can help improve payment issuance processes, enhance security, and save time and money. For those unable to attend, contact AP Technology to learn more about remote check printing and related business payment technology solutions. Sales@APTechnology.com or visit www.aptechnology.com About AP TechnologyAP Technology is a Carlsbad, California-based company founded in 1989 that creates business payment software for banks, insurance companies, law firms, government offices, and businesses of all sizes and all payment volumes. Annually, AP Technology customers process more than $140 billion in payments through the Company’s suite of payment solutions that includes: APSecure, SecureCheck, SecurePay Advantage, ezSigner Direct, and Checkrun. AP Technology is a trusted payment partner, providing next-generation security, efficiency, speed, mobility, remote printing and payment automation to payment disbursement processes. For more information on AP Technology products, please visit: https://www.aptechnology.com END###

