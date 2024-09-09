Award-Winning Author Kay A. Oliver Releases Gripping New Thriller, 'Five Pounds of Pressure,' on September 23rd

Five Pounds of Pressure by Kay A. Oliver Five Pounds of Pressure Promo Kay A. Oliver, Award-winning Author

“Five Pounds of Pressure”: A Riveting New Thriller Exploring a Cold Case from 1930s and the Pursuit of Justice.

I wanted to write a thriller that not only engages but deeply resonates with readers,” — Kay A. Oliver

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bestselling author Kay A. Oliver, known for her gripping crime thrillers and suspenseful storytelling, is set to release her latest novel, "Five Pounds of Pressure", on September 23rd. This highly anticipated second installment in the Shaws Investigation series promises to be an adrenaline-pumping journey filled with complex characters, dark secrets, and a relentless pursuit of justice."Five Pounds of Pressure" continues the legacy of the award-winning "Sisters in Cold Blood," which received critical acclaim and two literary awards for excellence. In the first thriller, Keri Shaw—a determined amateur sleuth in the vein of Nancy Drew—uncovers a chilling 1909 confession letter from a serial killer who evaded justice. As Keri digs deeper, she discovers that the missing women mentioned in the letter were never found alive. Now, she must navigate a treacherous path, retracing the killer’s steps to uncover long-buried secrets. But the closer Keri gets to the truth, the more dangerous her mission becomes. Can she bring these women home, or will she become the next victim?For readers who love mystery books and crime thrillers, the "Sisters In Cold Blood Free Clues Companion Book" offers an interactive experience. Fans can follow Keri’s investigation in greater detail, analyzing clues and tracing the killer’s path themselves, making this series a must-read for amateur detectives and true crime enthusiasts alike.“I wanted to write a thriller that not only engages but deeply resonates with readers,” says Oliver. "Five Pounds of Pressure explores the limits of human resilience and the courage it takes to face our darkest fears. It’s a story of survival, determination, and the relentless pursuit of truth.”Kay A. Oliver’s unique storytelling style has earned her a loyal fan base, with her previous works celebrated for their blend of suspense, psychological depth, and captivating plots. "Five Pounds of Pressure" is no exception, delivering a masterful blend of thriller and mystery that will keep readers on the edge of their seats."Five Pounds of Pressure" will be available in print and digital formats on September 23rd. Readers can pre-order their copies on major platforms like Amazon , Barnes & Noble, and local independent bookstores.For media inquiries, author interviews, or review copies, please contact:D. Marshal at dmarshall@liveamazinglynow.com- About Kay A. Oliver -Kay A. Oliver is an award-winning author, a Television Academy member, and a prominent figure in literature and entertainment. An innate storyteller with a creative spirit, Kay has illuminated her life's journey with an enduring passion for writing. Her mission is to craft captivating stories that ignite joy and engage readers with her signature easy-to-read style. Her books are irresistible page-turners, filled with unexpected twists that keep readers spellbound.Recognized in “Who's Who in America” and featured in “The Wall Street Journal”, Kay A. Oliver has been honored as “Woman of the Year Circle” by the National Association of Professional Women in 2014, “Who's Who Women of Influence” in 2024, and “Distinguished Woman of the Year 2023” by the City of Stanton. With over 20 literary awards to her name, she is celebrated as a prolific storyteller of our time.With more than three decades of experience in Hollywood, Kay has worked on Emmy and Oscar-winning productions, infusing her writing with a blend of industry experience and unbridled imagination. Her reputation as a legendary storyteller continues to soar, solidifying her place among the greats of her era.A frequent guest on over 25 podcasts, Kay shares her passion for writing and offers valuable tips for both aspiring and seasoned authors. Her insights have inspired countless listeners, reflecting her commitment to nurturing new talent and her love for storytelling.Kay's impressive portfolio includes ten acclaimed novels, and her work has been featured in “iPain Magazine” and “Orange County News” multiple times. She holds degrees in Radio, TV, Film, and an MBA, combining her storytelling passion with a deep understanding of the entertainment industry. Her website, offers invaluable writing tips for aspiring authors and reflects her dedication to nurturing new talent.Discover more about Kay A. Oliver and explore her world of storytelling by visiting her website: https:// kayaoliver .com.

