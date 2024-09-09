RBmedia’s GraphicAudio Celebrates 30 Years of Hellboy With Original Audio Hellboy and the BPRD: The Goddess of Manhattan

RBmedia logo

Written by Christopher Golden and Thomas E. Sniegoski Featuring All-New Cover Art by Mike Mignola and Dave Stewart

LANDOVER, MD, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- RBmedia, the largest audiobook publisher in the world, will release its third original Hellboy Universe audiobook via its GraphicAudio brand. Written by bestselling author Christopher Golden and Thomas E. Sniegoski, Hellboy and the B.P.R.D: The Goddess of Manhattan is due out on September 10, 2024.Written exclusively for GraphicAudio and produced with a full cast of actors, sound effects, and cinematic music, this audiobook provides an immersive story set in the Hellboy Universe created by legendary cartoonist Mike Mignola. Accompanied by cover artwork by Mignola and award-winning colorist Dave Stewart, Hellboy and the B.P.R.D: The Goddess of Manhattan will connect Hellboy’s adventure with Anastasia in Brazil in Hellboy: A Plague of Wasps and Lobster Johnson’s mysterious 1930s caper from Lobster Johnson: The Proteus Club Hellboy and the BPRD: The Goddess of Manhattan follows Hellboy, Liz Sherman, and Abe Sapien as they help a strange community of bizarre humans that has been living in secret beneath Manhattan for more than 60 years. Someone who claims to be the ancient goddess Sem-Karul has been stalking them and murdering them one by one. With aid from the now elderly Cynthia Tynan, Hellboy and the BPRD must face the Goddess of Manhattan and the monsters who serve her.“It’s been such a great adventure doing these projects with GraphicAudio. The Goddess of Manhattan is a wild tale of ancient goddesses and supernatural mutation that takes Hellboy and the BPRD into an environment we rarely find them in—New York City… and beneath the city as well, ” teased co-writer Christopher Golden. “You don’t need to have listened to the previous two stories, but if you have, you’ll find a rich connection to both of them, especially to Lobster Johnson: The Proteus Club. In fact, this adventure is so bizarre that I knew I had to bring in my old writing partner and Mignolaverse veteran Tom Sniegoski, who has the most bizarre mind I know!"“There is no other character universe that I enjoy playing in more than the Hellboy universe,” said Thomas E. Sniegoski. “From the very first time that I encountered the big, red guy and his amazing cast of characters, I was hooked and couldn’t wait to read more. To be part of that, as a writer, is an absolute dream come true. When Chris first told me about his initial ideas for the three Hellboy universe novels for GraphicAudio and how they would subtly connect, I was totally excited and eager to hear them . . . and when he asked me to join him in writing The Goddess of Manhattan I said yes without hesitation. There’s something about the richness of the Hellboy universe, and the strange characters that inhabit it that completely fires up my imagination. I’m beyond thrilled to add my special brand of weirdness to this latest audio adventure.”“I am excited to be bringing this chapter in the Hellboy GraphicAudio Universe Trilogy to life this year as we celebrate 30 years of the Big Red One and his friends,” said GraphicAudio’s Creative Director and voice talent, Scott McCormick. “With the return of classic characters like Abe Sapien and Liz Sherman, we get to see Hellboy in his element, up against the weird and evil, while fighting for the lost and the lonely. Christopher Golden and Thomas E. Sniegoski are masterful storytellers and, when you add the audio magic of GraphicAudio, you get an adventure like no other, all beneath the mean streets of Manhattan."In addition to celebrating 30 years of Hellboy, GraphicAudio also celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. Since 2004, GraphicAudio has published over 1,900 titles, including the Hellboy trilogy, featuring full-cast dramatizations, richly scored with cinematic music and layered with immersive sound effects and design. The company’s powerful digital retail and library distribution network reaches millions of listeners around the globe—at home, in the car, and everywhere their mobile devices go. Our titles are available on leading audio platforms, including Audible, Spotify, Apple, Google Play, Audiobooks.com, Storytel, OverDrive, Hoopla, and many more. RBmedia is owned by H.I.G. Capital and Francisco Partners. Find out more at rbmediaglobal.com.About GraphicAudioGraphicAudio is a leader in immersive dramatized audio and the developer of the “A Movie in Your Mind” audiobook entertainment format. GraphicAudio is home to the largest catalog of full-cast dramatizations in the industry, which include cinematic music and special effects. Our catalog includes thousands of titles focused chiefly on action/adventure, comics, science fiction/fantasy, and westerns. We’ve produced titles with award-winning authors such as Brandon Sanderson, Peter V. Brett, Ilona Andrews, Rebecca Yarros, Brent Weeks and Sarah J. Mass. We’ve also partnered with comic brands—such as Marvel, Dark Horse Comics, Dynamite Comics, and Vault Comics—and produced full-cast audiobooks for notable manga titles, including the Vampire Hunter D Series by Hideyuki Kikuchi & Yoshitaka Amano. For more information, visit graphicaudio.net and follow GraphicAudio on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

