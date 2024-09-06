Vermont Drug Task Force / Sale of cocaine and other charges

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

STATION: Vermont State Police HQ

CONTACT: Vermont Drug Task Force

DATE/TIME: Sept. 5, 2024

LOCATION: Vien Road, Pownal, VT

ACCUSED: Christopher Daugherty

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT

VIOLATIONS: Sale of cocaine (three counts)

ACCUSED: James Daugherty

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT

VIOLATIONS: Possession of a controlled substance

ACCUSED: Danica Hill

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT

VIOLATIONS: Conspiracy

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On Sept. 5, 2024, the Vermont State Police executed a search warrant at 267 Vien Rd. in Pownal. This investigation and operation involved members of the Vermont Drug Task Force; VSP’s Tactical Services Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Field Force Division, Crisis Negotiation Unit, and Bomb Squad; the Federal Bureau of Investigation; the Bennington County Sheriff’s Department; the Bennington Police Department; and the New England State Police Information Network.

The execution of the search warrant stemmed from a two-month drug investigation conducted by detectives with the Vermont Drug Task Force with the assistance of the FBI, Bennington County Sheriff’s Department and Bennington Police Department. The investigation focused on the distribution of cocaine from 267 Vien Rd. in Pownal and involved the use of confidential informants who purchased cocaine from Christopher Daugherty on three separate occasions. During the execution of the search warrant, the Vermont State Police encountered Christopher Daugherty, James Daugherty, and Danica Hill. A search of 267 Vien Rd. yielded evidence of drug use and multiple firearms, including a loaded handgun.

Christopher Daugherty faces three counts of sale of cocaine. James Daugherty is facing a charge of possession of a controlled substance, and Danica Hill faces a count of conspiracy. All three were transported to the Vermont State Police barracks in Shaftsbury for processing.

James Daugherty and Danica Hill were released with citations to appear Nov. 4, 2024, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Bennington.

Christopher Daugherty initially was ordered held on $5,000 bail and was jailed at the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility. He was arraigned Friday in Superior Court in Bennington, pleaded not guilty, provided an unsecured appearance bond of $5,000, and subsequently was released on conditions.

Christopher Daugherty, James Daugherty, and Danica Hill are being prosecuted by the Bennington County State’s Attorney’s Office. Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Vermont State Police at 802-773-9101 or submit a tip anonymously via https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

