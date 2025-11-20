VSP news release non-suspicious death of skier, Killington Ski Resort
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B4008430
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Jesse Robson
STATION: Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) Troop B-West Rutland
CONTACT#: 802 773 9101
DATE/TIME: 1144 AM 11-19-2025
INCIDENT LOCATION: Killington Ski resort
VICTIM: Michael Dore
AGE: 56
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wappingers Falls, NY
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
Vermont State Police BCI were notified and began an investigation into a reported death of an adult male who was found unresponsive at Killington Ski Resort in the K-1 area. Killington PD was notified and assisted with the investigation.
It was determined that Michael Dore was skiing with friends when he collapsed. Killington Ski Patrol arrived and attempted CPR. Michael Dore was pronounced deceased during ambulance transport. BCI along with a medicolegal death investigator from the Office of Chief Medical Examiner determined that Dore's death appears to be from a medical event and not a ski accident. Nothing suspicious was observed or reported by first responders or witnesses. No autopsy was ordered. No further information is available currently.
Detective Sgt. Jesse Robson
Vermont State Police Troop B – West
124 State Place Rutland VT 05701
802 773 9101
