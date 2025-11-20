VSP news release non-suspicious death of skier, Killington Ski Resort

Submit Release
STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25B4008430

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Jesse Robson                        

STATION: Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) Troop B-West Rutland                 

CONTACT#: 802 773 9101

 

DATE/TIME: 1144 AM 11-19-2025

INCIDENT LOCATION: Killington Ski resort

 

 

VICTIM: Michael Dore

AGE: 56

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wappingers Falls, NY

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

Vermont State Police BCI were notified and began an investigation into a reported death of an adult male who was found unresponsive at Killington Ski Resort in the K-1 area.  Killington PD was notified and assisted with the investigation.  

 

It was determined that Michael Dore was skiing with friends when he collapsed.  Killington Ski Patrol arrived and attempted CPR.  Michael Dore was pronounced deceased during ambulance transport.  BCI along with a medicolegal death investigator from the Office of Chief Medical Examiner determined that Dore's death appears to be from a medical event and not a ski accident.  Nothing suspicious was observed or reported by first responders or witnesses.  No autopsy was ordered.  No further information is available currently. 

 

Detective Sgt. Jesse Robson

Vermont State Police Troop B – West

124 State Place Rutland VT 05701

802 773 9101

 

