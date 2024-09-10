Rain Barrels Make Saving Water Easy

A rain barrel is a great way to reduce water use while still having plenty of water for flower beds and the garden. For this project, either a 55 gallon barrel or a large garbage can with a lid can be used. The first step of the build is to measure where the spigot and overflow holes will be drilled. Use a drill to cut the holes for the spigot and overflow. Place the completed rain barrel next to or adjacent to the downspout with the overflow pointing away from the house.

Landscape designer Doug Scott offers rain barrel how-to tips for homeowners

For a growing number of homeowners, rain barrels are a great supplement to traditional irrigation systems for hydrating plants around the yard, all while minimizing monthly water bills.” — Landscape Designer, Doug Scott

BEATRICE, NE, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It takes a good deal of time, effort and resources to maintain a beautiful landscape. Water is one of the most important resources, so today more and more homeowners are turning to rain barrels as a supplement to traditional irrigation.

According to landscape designer, Doug Scott, of Redeem Your Ground in Atlanta, Georgia, the average home roof sheds approximately 600 gallons of water in one hour of moderate rainfall, 80-percent of which is harvestable.

“For a growing number of homeowners, rain barrels are a great supplement to traditional irrigation systems for hydrating plants around the yard, all while minimizing monthly water bills.”

Scott has partnered with Exmark on a Done-In-A-Weekend Projects video, “Waste Not, Want Not.” It helps homeowners construct a simple rain barrel irrigation system that can provide enough water to sustain potted plants, or a small flower garden.

The first step in constructing a rain barrel is to determine its placement. Typically, this will be underneath or adjacent to the downspout you intend to use as the primary rainwater source. Avoid placing barrels near septic services, utility lines or HVAC components.

According to Scott, all rain barrels should have overflow ports to enable excess rainwater to easily flow out of the system once the barrel is full.

“It’s important to create a clear path for water to drain if the barrel fills beyond its capacity,” Scott said. “To accomplish this, most homeowners will either lay pea gravel on the ground beneath the storage tanks or connect the overflow port to the underground drainage system previously being used.

“You don’t want to create problems with water pooling next to your home’s foundation, so make sure water drains freely away from it.”

Once placement has been determined, construction of the rain barrel can begin. The materials Scott uses in his project include: a 55-gallon water barrel, or large garbage can with a lid; a spigot kit with bulkhead fitting; mesh screen; waterproof silicone sealant and PTFE thread tape.

“If a downspout needs to be diverted, you may also need additional materials for that,” Scott said.

In the video, Scott demonstrates the steps to prepare, assemble and place the rain barrel. Steps include preparing the barrel and drilling the appropriate holes, installing the bulkhead fitting and spigot, and accommodating the diverter and its bulkhead fitting. The last step is to place the rain barrel in its new home.

“Keep in-mind, collected rainwater should only be used to irrigate your lawn and garden, Scott said. “It should not be consumed unless properly filtered and tested for potability.”

View the Done-In-A-Weekend Projects “Waste Not, Want Not” video and download the material list and build steps on the Exmark Backyard Life site. There, you can also find a wealth of other Exmark Original Series video content, including Backyard Smart, Dream Yards, and Prime Cuts, as well as a wide range of outdoor living content from Exmark-affiliated influencers.

# # #

About Backyard Life

With a focus on giving home and acreage owners tips and know-how to make the most of their outdoor experience and live more life outdoors, Backyard Life is a unique one-of-a-kind multimedia destination. Content focuses on lawn-and-garden, outdoor cooking and living, and rural lifestyles. Learn more at Exmark.com/Backyard.

Introduction to Rain Barrel System Home Setup

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.