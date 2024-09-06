Provincially Funded Policing Teams Continue to Keep Saskatchewan Safe

CANADA, September 6 - Released on September 6, 2024

Special Policing Teams Funded by the Province Continue to Keep Saskatchewan Communities Safe

From January to June 2024, municipal Crime Reduction Teams (CRT) and Saskatchewan Trafficking Response Teams (STRT) removed over 100 firearms, 6,300 grams of methamphetamine, 5,500 grams of cocaine, and 1,400 grams of fentanyl, as well as other illicit street drugs, from Saskatchewan communities. They also made over 45 human trafficking interventions, connecting victims with supports; laid over 478 criminal charges; and removed over $110,000 from the hands of criminals.

The 2024-25 Provincial Budget invested $4.2 million in CRTs and $801,000 in STRTs through municipal police grants. Municipal CRTs target street gangs and prolific offenders while responding to urban and rural crime surges as needed. STRTs investigate the trafficking of drugs, weapons and people. There are currently three municipal CRT and STRT teams operating in Prince Albert, Regina and Saskatoon.

"Time and time again these specialized policing teams demonstrate the importance of this work, and this funding that helps make that work possible," Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Paul Merriman said. "We will continue to invest in these teams, and we look forward to many more successful investigations that are yet to come."

On March 29, 2024, a joint drug-trafficking investigation between the Prince Albert Police Service CRT and STRT teams concluded with the arrest of two individuals on drug trafficking and firearms charges and the seizure of:

three 9mm handguns;

over 1,100 grams of methamphetamine;

over 800 grams of cocaine;

nearly 1,400 Dilaudid pills;

over $20,700 in Canadian currency; and

further evidence to support drug trafficking charges.

"I commend the outstanding work of our CRT and STRT teams in this significant operation," Prince Albert Police Service Chief Patrick Nogier said. "The successful conclusion is a testament to the dedication of our officers who work tirelessly to keep dangerous drugs and firearms off our streets. I would also like to acknowledge the vital support provided by our provincial partners in these enforcement initiatives. Their collaboration is crucial in our shared commitment to reducing crime and enhancing public safety in our community."

"The Crime Reduction Team (CRT) in Saskatoon focuses on investigating gang violence, illegal firearms, drug trafficking, and property crime," Saskatoon Police Chief Cameron McBride said. "Thanks to a collaboration with the Government of Saskatchewan, the CRT has been vital in seizing illicit substances, criminal proceeds, and firearms. It shows a commitment to community safety and ultimately helps make our city a safer place to live."

Between September and December 2023, municipal STRTs opened 28 human trafficking files and initiated 61 human trafficking interventions.

"A human trafficking investigation can be extremely complex," Regina Police Service supervisor for the Regina STRT Vulnerable Persons Unit Staff Sergeant Guy Criddle said. "Building the trust for victims to come forward is a delicate process. With STRT, we can take the steps needed to support victims and hold traffickers accountable. We are seeing significant progress on human trafficking cases since the inception of STRT. It is extremely important work, and we're grateful for the funding that allows it to happen."

In addition to CRT and STRT teams, the Government of Saskatchewan also invested $2.2 million in the Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) team in 2024-25. This team consists of investigators from the RCMP, Regina, Saskatoon, and Prince Albert police services with a mandate to investigate crimes involving the abuse and/or exploitation of children on the internet.

On January 17, 2024, investigators with the ICE unit executed a search warrant at a Saskatoon residence. Forensic examination of several electronic devices was conducted, and a 36-year-old male was charged with several child pornography-related offences. Arrest - Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit Investigation - Saskatoon (saskatoonpolice.ca).

The 2024-25 Provincial Budget also invested in several other specialized policing teams and positions across the province:

$7.1 million in the RCMP's CRTs, which consists of 65 positions;

$3.1 million in the RCMP's Warrant Enforcement Suppression Teams who target high-profile offenders, such as gang members and violent offenders with outstanding warrants;

$1.8 million in municipal grants to Police and Crisis Teams, a collaborative effort between government, police and the Saskatchewan Health Authority that pairs a mental health professional with a police officer to enhance responses to individuals experiencing a mental health crisis;

$7 million in the Saskatchewan Marshals Service (SMS), which will focus on provincial priorities such as rural and agricultural crime, gangs, illegal weapons and drugs, apprehending high-risk offenders and those wanted on warrants. SMS is making significant progress toward becoming operational by the end of 2026;

$11.1 million in Combined Traffic Safety Services, a province-wide traffic enforcement unit that consists of members from the RCMP and municipal police services;

$400,000 in cost-matched funding to Regina and Saskatoon, at $200,000 each, to hire alternative response officers to mitigate public safety issues around shelters and other areas where people are experiencing homelessness; and

$794,000 in the First Nations Community Safety Officer Pilot Program.

