Angling Just Got Reel: Saskatchewan's Free Fishing Weekend is July 12 And 13

CANADA, July 2 - Released on July 2, 2025

The Ministry of Environment invites everyone to enjoy Saskatchewan's beautiful lakes and rivers by trying out recreational fishing - no licence needed - during the province's annual summer Free Fishing Weekend July 12 and 13. Grab your gear, gather your family and friends and have fun!

"Saskatchewan is renowned for its world-class sportfishing, and we encourage everyone to enjoy a truly remarkable experience," Environment Minister Travis Keisig said. "Free Fishing Weekend is the ideal time to discover the province's incredible fishing opportunities and enjoy the outdoors."

During Free Fishing Weekend, anglers can cast a line without a licence on any public waters open to sport fishing. However, there are a few important things to keep in mind: the event does not apply within national parks, a valid licence is required to take fish out of the province, and all other fishing regulations, including possession limits, remain in effect.

2025 marks the 36th year of Free Fishing Weekend, which began in 1989 to increase public awareness about the diverse angling opportunities in the province. A winter Free Fishing Weekend was added in 2015.

For more information about fishing in Saskatchewan, check the ministry's Anglers Guide, available wherever fishing licences are sold, or online at saskatchewan.ca/fishing.

