Task Team Focuses on Community Recovery

CANADA, July 3 - Released on July 2, 2025

The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency's (SPSA) Recovery Task Team is working with communities and their residents impacted by the challenging start to the 2025 wildfire season, supporting communities as they begin to rebuild.

Steps for Individuals Impacted by Wildfires

Impacted residents of lost or damaged property due to wildfires may be eligible for support and assistance during the recovery process:

1. Insurable Losses

Residents are encouraged to reach out to their private insurance to determine what coverage and additional support is available.

2. Long-term Displacement Assistance

Residents that are displaced beyond 30 days may be eligible for assistance through Provincial Disaster Assistance Program (PDAP). Once a community has been established as an eligible community, long-term displaced residents can reach out to their home community for an application form. Find more information here: Provincial Disaster Assistance Program | SPSA.

About the Recovery Task Team

The Recovery Task Team has been formed to identify areas of need to ensure communities devastated by wildfires are provided assistance and post-disaster supports in the rebuilding process.

The team includes representatives from the SPSA and other provincial ministries, including representatives from the ministries of Environment, Social Services, Government Relations and others as needed. This team will focus on the most severely impacted communities and those whose permanent residences were lost due to wildfire.

The current focus of the Recovery Task Team is working with communities to support debris management, living accommodations and mental health supports. The team will continue to share what resources are available to community leadership and work together to determine what gaps can be filled.

Additional recovery supports will be announced in the coming days.

