Procurement begins for Saskatoon City Centre and Harbour Landing Schools

City Centre School in Saskatoon and Harbour Landing joint-use elementary school in Regina are moving into the procurement phase of construction.

In partnership with the Government of Saskatchewan, Saskatoon Public Schools this week has issued a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) to find a qualified contractor to build the future Saskatoon City Centre school. Similarly, Regina Public Schools and the Regina Catholic School Division have issued an RFQ for Harbour Landing.

This is the first of a two-stage procurement for construction of both projects. Each RFQ will result in a shortlist of qualified contractors that will move to the tender stage to bid on the construction work.

"We welcome the collaboration to date between the province and our municipal and school division partners to advance these important school projects," Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill said. "These facilities will not only serve students in Regina and Saskatoon for years to come, but also provide additional child care spaces for growing families."

“We are excited to be moving forward with the procurement of the Saskatoon City Center and Harbour Landing joint-use schools,” SaskBuilds and Procurement Minister Terry Jenson said. "With early works construction already underway at the location of the new Harbour Landing school, we will be able to seamlessly begin upwards construction once procurement is complete.”

Once constructed, the new Saskatoon City Centre School will bring together 400 Pre-Kindergarten to Grade 8 public school students from King George, Princess Alexandra, and Pleasant Hill neighbourhoods, in addition to providing 74 new child care spaces.

In the Harbour Landing neighbourhood in southwest Regina, servicing work began in July at the location of the new joint-use Public and Catholic elementary school. This includes underground and surface work to roadways and utility connections to prepare the site for construction. Once complete, the Harbour Landing school will accommodate up to 500 Regina Public and up to 350 Regina Catholic students and will also provide an additional 90 new child care spaces.

"I am pleased to represent this community which is seeing a significant investment into its future," MLA for Regina Pasqua Muhammad Fiaz said. "These projects will bring two new schools right where they are needed the most, creating high-quality learning environments for our children and strengthening our community."

The RFQs are available on SaskTenders at https://sasktenders.ca. The contractors shortlisted in the RFQ process will proceed to the Request for Proposal (RFP) stage for each project.

